Michael Brantley re-signed with the Houston Astros for one year after he only appeared in 64 games last season. Despite an injury-laden season and an increasing age, the Astros wanted their star outfielder back.

Brantley said he was thrilled to return to the organization and that it's the only place he wanted to play via MLB.com:

“Absolutely. I love this team. I’m very appreciative for Crane to have the opportunity to be here. My family has been embraced by Houston fans and this organization to the fullest. I can’t thank them enough. To be around this great group of guys who worked so hard, it’s like a family to me. This is where I want to be.”

After a season in which he was hardly on the field, it would have been easy for the Astros to walk away. Instead, they brought him back to give him another opportunity at a fully healthy season.

It's just one year, since he does have an injury history and is getting older every year, but it's a clear sign that the Astros like Brantley as much as he likes them.

Michael Brantley provides injury update with Houston Astros

Michael Brantley also told MLB.com that he is nearing a return. It may take a little while and he may not be quite ready when Spring Training begins, but he's getting closer every day:

“I’m doing great. Just following the process, following the schedule we have planned out. All is going well. I’m excited where I’m at. I’ve been hitting, running and throwing and I’m very excited where I’m at in the process.”

Can Michael Brantley stay healthy for the Houston Astros?

He added:

“That’s what I’m working hard towards, to be out there with my teammates and the guys who are working really hard, as well. I look forward to getting to Spring Training in a few weeks.”

Spring Training officially begins at the end of February, so Brantley has about another month before it begins to get fully healthy. The Astros would love to get a full season out of the veteran outfielder — something they missed desperately last season.

