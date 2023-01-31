The New York Mets won 101 games last season before being ousted in the Wild Card round by the San Diego Padres. They went into the offseason determined not to let that happen again and spent a record number in response.

They shattered nearly every expectation when they signed Carlos Correa for $325 million, but that deal fell through due to health concerns. Nevertheless, the Mets have signed a lot of talent for the foreseeable future.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork The Mets are loaded up for 2023 The Mets are loaded up for 2023 🔋 https://t.co/IRx8qK7j35

In 2023, that is even more true. They certainly have one of the best rosters in baseball, if not the best. Nevertheless, MLB fans aren't that impressed. Most of their signings did simply retain their own free agents.

Gc @caisey33 @MLBNetwork Still won’t win anything..Philly is better and younger @MLBNetwork Still won’t win anything..Philly is better and younger

Austin Portz @austinnportzzz @MLBNetwork blah blah blah talk all you want about the mets but the bottom line is you got swept by the cubs couldn’t win a playoff series and lost degrom and won’t be good next year. @MLBNetwork blah blah blah talk all you want about the mets but the bottom line is you got swept by the cubs couldn’t win a playoff series and lost degrom and won’t be good next year.

Dadof3cardsfans @dadof3cardsfans @MLBNetwork They were loaded up last year and were bounced early in the playoffs. Same to happen again this season. @MLBNetwork They were loaded up last year and were bounced early in the playoffs. Same to happen again this season.

JP Martel @JPMartel31 @MLBNetwork I’m a Mets fan and they are loaded up with old timers. And in a young man’s game that never ends well. Ever @MLBNetwork I’m a Mets fan and they are loaded up with old timers. And in a young man’s game that never ends well. Ever

Bob Ostroski @bob_ostroski @MLBNetwork never in mlb history has a team had their 2 top starting pitchers ''pushing 40'', so lets play the season and see how it turns out before we start anointing ''super teams'' @MLBNetwork never in mlb history has a team had their 2 top starting pitchers ''pushing 40'', so lets play the season and see how it turns out before we start anointing ''super teams''

Most fans don't believe the Mets are as set up for success as they may seem. Of their big signings this offseason, Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga are the only major additions that weren't on the team last year.

Even further, it can be argued that both of those pitchers are just lateral moves. They replaced Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt with Verlander and Senga, so it's not much of a change.

Everyone else, such as Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Edwin Diaz, were already on the roster in 2022. This is still a very deep team, but the spending might be a little misleading.

Had they officially inked Correa to that mega contract, this would have been an entirely different story. If they'd added arguably the best shortstop in baseball to that roster, there's reason to believe they'd be the favorites to win it all.

They didn't, and their current roster is not an overwhelming favorite as a result.

How good will the New York Mets be next season?

The Fangraphs projections for the 2023 New York Mets are that they will once again be one of the best teams in baseball. However, they will not be the best team.

How good will the 2023 New York Mets be?

The Mets are expected to win 92 games, tied with the New York Yankees for the second-best record in baseball. Just ahead of them are the Atlanta Braves, so a division win doesn't appear to be on the cards, either.

