The New York Mets made one of the biggest signings of the offseason when they added Justin Verlander. The reigning American League Cy Young winner and World Series champion is one of the best pitchers in baseball.

When accepting the Cy Young award at the Baseball Writers Association of America awards banquet, he couldn't help but give a shoutout to his new team.

According to SNY, he said:

"I've had the pleasure of playing for some great, Hall of Fame managers in my career and I really look forward to having the opportunity to play for -- in my opinion -- another one, so thank you. I'm very excited to start this next chapter of my career with the Mets as well. Thank you to Steven and Alex Cohen for bringing me here to New York."

He continued:

"From the beginning, I think Steve and Billy reached out very early on and expressed their interest. And I had a lovely conversation with Steve in the first week or so of my free agency, and we really didn't talk much about baseball.

"It was more getting to know one another, and it gave me such a positive vibe for what his vision of this franchise is, and that he wants to make this franchise amazing."

Verlander is clearly pleased with the Mets and is very excited to get to know manager Buck Showalter and everyone else involved in the team. He's only under contract for two more seasons, but at his age, these could be his final years.

Are the Mets going to win a World Series with Justin Verlander?

For Justin Verlander, it's good that he ended up with the Mets. He might have a chance to go out on top, as he also gave the team credit for going after a championship:

"To follow that up, speaking with Billy and the rest of the staff -- Buck -- they all share that same vision and passion to do whatever is necessary to make this a championship-caliber organization again. And really, that's what it came down to for me was wanting to be a part of this vision moving forward.

"Obviously this organization took a gigantic step forward last year, had a great season. I think it's only going to continue in the right direction."

Justin Verlander accepting his award

The Mets are currently not the overall favorites to win the World Series, but they are one of the teams to watch out for.

