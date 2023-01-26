Despite missing out on Carlos Correa, the New York Mets have an extremely well-rounded roster. That doesn't preclude them from upgrading even at this stage, though.

Reports suggest the team is looking at more relievers, especially left-handed ones. Both Andrew Chafin and former New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton come to mind, but the Mets have their concerns about them.

According to NJ.com, Andy Martino of SNY said:

"Regarding the still-available LH relievers Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton, nothing has changed for the Mets: they like the players but prefer optionable bullpen pieces at this point in offseason. Those two seem like longshots."

This echoes a sentiment from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal:

"The Mets have talked about adding a lefty as well, but are wary of signing a veteran who would leave their bullpen short on pitchers who could be optioned to the minors, reducing the team’s roster flexibility."

For what it's worth, ESPN's Buster Olney also believes the Mets could be in on Britton:

"Britton ... has demonstrated that he has an extremely high ceiling, with his hard-veering sinker, when healthy. One possible landing spot -- the New York Mets. That team has some concerns about carrying too many relievers without options, but Britton would give Buck Showalter another experienced lefty and more balance."

The Mets would like to have reliable relievers that they can also send to the minor leagues when necessary. Britton and Chafin don't exactly fit that bill, especially since Britton has struggled with health recently.

Britton pitched 61.1 innings in 2019. In the three seasons since, he's thrown a total of 38 combined. The past two seasons in particular haven't been good at all, either, as he posted a 5.89 ERA the year before last and a 13.50 last year.

Are the New York Mets World Series favorites?

Despite a stunningly productive offseason, the New York Mets are not quite the favorites to win it all.

The New York Mets added Justin Verlander

Per FanDuel, they are currently the third favorite. Signing either Britton or Chafin likely doesn't move that needle, so they'll stay at +750- tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers and below the New York Yankees (+650) and the Houston Astros (+600).

