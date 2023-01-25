The New York Yankees' trade for Josh Donaldson in the 2021 offseason has thus far not panned out as expected. They wanted to upgrade third base and Donaldson recorded just 1.6 fWAR. The man they replaced, Gio Urshela, recorded 2.4.

That has left the Yankees in a frustrating position. Donaldson makes a lot of money and didn't produce. He's also older this season and could very well be on the decline.

One MLB writer believes the Yankees are looking to move the former All-Star third baseman, as Randy Miller wrote for NJ.com:

"Despite what Cashman and Boone say, I think the Yankees would like to cut ties with Donaldson before the season starts. He’s had some great offensive seasons and won an MVP before joining the Yankees last year, but he hasn’t hit much for a few years."

He continued:

"His fielding was terrific last year, but he lived up to his bad-guy rep. Plus, he’s 37 years old and he’ll make $29 million this year. Boone and Cashman keep saying they expect a bounce-back season, but I think they’re desperately trying to create a trade market for a guy whose value is way down."

Miller even went so far to say that the Yankees should get rid of Donaldson even if they can't find a trade partner:

"If LeMahieu stays healthy this spring, I’d DFA Donaldson before Opening Day and then hope you can trade him while eating most of the money. If you can’t trade him, release him."

The Yankees are at a conundrum and may not have many other options moving forward.

What the New York Yankees can do with Josh Donaldson

In all likelihood, Josh Donaldson's days as the permanent starting third baseman for the New York Yankees are over. If DJ LeMahieu is healthy, he will more than likely be the everyday third baseman.

Could DJ LeMahieu replace Josh Donaldson?

If he's not, then Donaldson's fate may be postponed, but he's likely done. If they trade him, they'll have to eat some of the money he's owed and even then, it will be hard to find a willing trade partner.

