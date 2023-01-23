The New York Yankees signed Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract during free agency. They outbid other teams and got the pitcher they wanted, one of the most sought-after targets all winter.

Rodon joins the rotation as a premier starter and Yankees GM Brian Cashman is pleased with their ability to add another ace.

MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM @MLBNetworkRadio



General Manager Brian Cashman looks back on his pursuit of Carlos Rodón in free agency.



@Carlos_Rodon55 | #RepBX | #Yankees "We were able to navigate a deal that benefitted him as well as hopefully gonna benefit us over the course of time too." @Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman looks back on his pursuit of Carlos Rodón in free agency. "We were able to navigate a deal that benefitted him as well as hopefully gonna benefit us over the course of time too."@Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman looks back on his pursuit of Carlos Rodón in free agency. @Carlos_Rodon55 | #RepBX | #Yankees https://t.co/oiGW4PHXFw

Cashman said:

"I know that this is where he wanted to be. We were able to navigate a deal that benefitted him as well as hopefully it's gonna benefit us over the course of time too. He in the last two years has been an elite starter."

He went on to say that the Yankees have wanted Rodon for a while:

"I know last summer, our players thought that he would be walking through our clubhouse door and were hoping that he was... We had our conversations with San Francisco, but they didn't trade him."

He added that Rodon makes the Yankees a very dangerous rotation:

"It was an important get, to add to the front of our rotation. Obviously, Gerrit Cole has been carrying a lot of the weight, but now to add Rodon with Cole, who's the frontliner and the emergence of Nestor Cortes and what he's done in the last year and a half... Sevy coming back from injury. We have the makings of a really good rotation."

The Yankees will likely slot Carlos Rodon in behind Gerrit Cole, ahead of Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino, making for one extremely deep rotation.

Who will replace Frankie Montas in the New York Yankees rotation with Carlos Rodon?

Now that the New York Yankees have Carlos Rodon, their depth is even better. However, it will be immediately tested as Frankie Montas, last year's trade deadline acquisition, has a shoulder injury.

Who will replace Frankie Montas?

With likely a month on the IL coming, they'll have to turn to someone else. That very likely will be either Domingo German or Clarke Schmidt. They could also turn to the bottom of the barrel of free agency or swing a trade, but that's not as likely.

As it stands, the fifth starter for the time being is likely already on the roster.

Poll : 0 votes