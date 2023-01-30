The Houston Astros have won two World Series titles in the last six years. There aren't a lot of players on the team that have won both titles, but fan-favorite utility infielder Yuli Gurriel is one of them.

He's become very popular with fans, but after a poor season, the offseason has seen the Astros add a stellar first baseman in Jose Abreu. That means there's less room for Gurriel to play and he's currently not even on the roster.

Nevertheless, the Astros are interested in re-signing him. They may have to compete with the Minnesota Twins for his services, though.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 The Astros and Twins are interested in signing Yuli Gurriel, per @BNightengale

Being that he has been a huge fan favorite, many Astros fans don't like this news. Others believe that Gurriel's productivity has waned and he's not worth the money nor the playing time he would surely get.

David @LeDareDavid @michaelschwab13 @BNightengale I'd rather have those utility at bats with Hensley - time to move on from Yuli

tamara cox @thammcox @michaelschwab13 @BNightengale I am not ready to say good-bye to Yuli. I would love to see him retire as an Astro and then come onboard in another capacity.

JT @Astros4everFan @michaelschwab13 @BNightengale Serious question…where do they intend to play him? I just don't think Yuli wants to ride the bench. He supposedly already turned them down previously. What changed? Will the Twins play him more? If so, I see him going there.

Rayvid1967 @74Astros @michaelschwab13 @BNightengale That would be a wasted roster spot. They'd be much better off signing Profar. Yuli can't play as many positions.

PatHajovsky @PatHajovsky @michaelschwab13 @BNightengale He's actually a better fit with the Twins. I HATE to say it, but it's true.

Kevin @limpbaddymormon @michaelschwab13 @BNightengale The Astros just need to hurry up and do it. He showed last postseason he's still valuable.

Despite having a disappointing season last year, many Astros fans want him to return to the team. He was worth -0.3 bWAR last season and didn't contribute much at all on offense or defense.

Fortunately, the Astros upgraded his position and if they do sign him, he won't be an everyday player. He could stay as a fan favorite bench player and not hurt the team if they do bring him back.

What will the Houston Astros lineup look like?

With or without Yuli Gurriel, the Houston Astros will largely field the same lineup. Gurriel provides backup flexibility, but he's not going to eat into anyone's playing time regardless.

The Houston Astros added Jose Abreu

Here's what the defending World Series winners can field next season:

Jose Altuve, 2B Michael Brantley, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Jose Abreu, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Jeremy Pena, SS Chas McCormick, CF Martin Maldonado, C

Combine this lineup with the excellent rotation they'll have (even without Justin Verlander) and it's easy to see why they're the favorites to win it all again this year.

No team has repeated since the turn of the century, but the Astros have the best shot at doing so thanks to their extremely deep lineup. Signing Gurriel won't affect that, so they're in good shape.

