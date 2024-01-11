Inside Brewers star Christian Yelich's former $6,500,000 Malibu beach mansion boasting media room with wet bar, sold for $200,000 above asking price

Christian Yelich is a 32-year-old left fielder with the Milwaukee Brewers and has had a long career in the MLB. After being selected in the first round of the 2010 MLB draft by the Miami Marlins, Yelich has been dominant in the league and as such, has been paid well for his services.

Yelich is no stranger to luxury property and used to live in a beach house in Malibu that sold in early 2022 for $6.5 million. Considering that he listed it in 2021 for $6.3 million and purchased it for $5.6 million in 2018, this was some very good business.

The property is stylish, modern and homely, with three beds and four bathrooms. Let's take a look at this 2,526-square-foot property, which features sea views, a rooftop deck, a spa, and a terrace:

Yelich's former $6,500,000 Malibu beach mansion (image credit: Realtor.com)

The house, which has high ceilings and an open plan, also has an elevator.

Yelich's former $6,500,000 Malibu beach mansion (image credit: Realtor.com)

There are incredible views of the sea and you couldn't ask to be any closer to the beach than this.

Yelich's former $6,500,000 Malibu beach mansion (image credit: Realtor.com)

There is also a gourmet kitchen and a bar:

Yelich's former $6,500,000 Malibu beach mansion (image credit: Realtor.com)

Yelich's former $6,500,000 Malibu beach mansion (image credit: Realtor.com)

Yelich's former $6,500,000 Malibu beach mansion (image credit: Realtor.com)

The rooftop deck is spacious and offers the option of shade from the California sun. Only a few minutes away from Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica, this house benefits from its proximity to the center of the action, while also providing peace and tranquility.

Yelich's former $6,500,000 Malibu beach mansion (image credit: Realtor.com)

Christian Yelich's MLB accolades, career earnings and net worth

Given Christian Yelich's lengthy tenure in the MLB, he has earned a fortune in salary. After being drafted in 2010 by the Marlins, Yelich played for the team in the MLB between 2013-2017.

Yelich earned a $1.7 million signing bonus with Miami after being drafted and was paid $7.455 million (via Spotrac) during his time with the team, during which he won a Golden Glove Award and a Silver Slugger Award.

Christian Yelich was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in January 2018 and became a two-time All-Star and NL MVP with the team, making the All-MLB First Team in 2019. He has added another two Silver Slugger Awards to his resume with the Brewers, as well as two NL Hank Aaron Awards and being the NL batting champion twice.

To date, Christian Yelich has earned $79.379 million in Milwaukee, bringing his total earnings to $86.835 million. Largely thanks to his MLB deals, Yelich has an estimated net worth of $13 million in 2024.

