Inside Bryce Harper's deceptively modest $2,100,000 Haddonfield farmhouse, that silently screams luxury

Known for hitting monstrous home runs, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper boasts a net worth of $100 million, courtesy of his multi-year contract with the Phillies and other investments. Moreover, his off-field lifestyle is as full of swag as his on-base arrival.

Among his real estate assets is a modest abode in Haddonfield, New Jersey. Located in a prime location in a wealthy neighborhood, Harper bought the farmhouse for $2.1 million in 2019.

The ranch-style farmhouse is at 511 Westminster Ave, Haddonfield, NJ, and was built on a 0.32-acre (14,000-square-foot) plot in 2017. The 5,625-square-feet spanning living space houses four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also has a 1,200 sq. foot basement with surround sound, a custom fitness center and a garage with three parking spaces.

Upgraded black and white tiles can be found in the master suite bedroom, the Jack and Jill bath and the suite bedroom. The custom wide plank oak hardwood floors, 1×8 shiplap walls and brick fireplace with expanded hearth make for a opulent feeling of the house.

Bryce Harper's Haddonfield house. Credit: Famous House

Inside living space of Harper's abode in NJ. Credit: Famous House

As per Famous House, the current value of this house is $2.6 million, a jump of $500,000 within four years on Harper's investment.

Bryce Harper falls short of winning his first World Series

Ever since Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract ahead of the 2019 season, he had his sights on winning the World Series. Over time, the Phillies have emerged as serious contenders in NL East.

This year, they defeated their divisional rivals, the Atlanta Braves, in an intense NLDS showdown to set up a date with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The NLCS battle was full of twists and turns but eventually, the Diamondbacks prevailed in seven games to deny the Phillies another World Series hopeful year.

However, nothing to take away from Harper, as he was on song when it hit the postseason. In 13 postseason games in 2023, Bryce Harper hit .286 with 12 hits, five home runs, eight RBIs and 14 runs scored.

It remains to be seen how the Phillies acquire the missing pieces this offseason to dial back in the upcoming season.

