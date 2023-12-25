Inside ex-Phillies Ryan Howard and wife Krystle's former $16,500,000 mansion overlooking the Gulf of Mexico with a sleek glass-enclosed bowling alley

Former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard spent his entire career with the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2001 MLB draft. Howard reciprocated the trust and became the fastest player in the league's history to reach 100 and 200 home runs. Apart from this, he holds numerous Phillies records, placing him among the best for the franchise.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Howard has amassed $190 million playing baseball and has splurged big on Gulf Front, Florida, real estate. The former big leaguer and his wife, Krystle Campbell, sold their Florida abode for a whopping $16.5 million in 2019, recording the priciest residential real estate sale in Tampa Bay-area history. The property was bought by millionaire Ben Mallah as a present for his wife.

Moreover, per the Tampa Bay Times, Howard bought the house for $3.5 million three years ago

Spanning 19,000 square feet, the three-story mansion overlooking the Gulf of Mexico features a waterfall, bar and grotto, bowling alley, home theater, “Napa-inspired” wine room, eight-car garage, eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four powder rooms and a panic room.

Ryan Howard's former Gulf of Mexico-facing mansion. Credit: ABC Action News

Ryan Howard's baseball career with the Phillies

Howard, a three-time all-star and National League MVP, spent 13 seasons with the Phillies, winning Rookie of the Year in 2005 and MVP in 2006. He led the major leagues in RBIs and home runs in 2008, helping the Phillies win their first World Series since 1980.

Howard retired from baseball in September after being given free agency by the Phillies in 2016 and playing a season in the minors, writing an essay in the Players Tribune titled "Thank you, Philly."

In his off-field life, he is a partner at SeventySix Capital, a Philadelphia venture capital firm. Moreover, he has co-authored many children's books with his wife, Krystle.

