Inside former Yankees pitcher David Walling's $12,700,000 opulent Scottsdale mansion, where luxury meets expansive panoramic views

Pitcher David Walling was drafted by the New York Yankees in 1999 and is not so fondly remembered as one of their biggest draft busts to date. However, Walling has clearly been able to afford the finer things in life.

As such, he purchased a Scottsdale mansion for $12.7 million in December 2023, with the listing managed by RE/MAX Fine Properties. The property has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a large swimming pool, a games room and features a Mediterranean style.

With a large driveway, water features a cabana and a bar, this is certainly an incredible Arizona property that has an unspoken elegance that matches its opulence. Let's take a look:

Walling's $12,700,000 opulent Scottsdale mansion (image credit: azcentral)

The interior is spacious with high ceilings and dark wood furniture, which adds a simple elegance while allowing natural light to permeate the interior from multiple windows.

The views are spectacular, and the open plan helps the air circulate on hot days.

David Walling's short Yankees career

After being drafted 27th overall by the New York Yankees in 1999, David Walling went down to the Single-A level, where he dominated. He went 7-2 and recorded a 1.98 ERA. However, after being promoted to Double-A, he struggled, going 3-9 with a 5.29 ERA. Walling then developed a habit of throwing to first far more than he should.

Rotowire.com sums up the issue succinctly, saying that rather than suffering from control issues, Walling "suffers an unusual compulsion to throw the ball to first base when there is a runner on."

Though a sports psychologist was hired to help him, Walling's MLB career was over before it started and after taking an extended leave of absence, he retired in 2002.

While it didn't work out for him on the diamond, David Walling has certainly not let that stop him in life, as his mansion can attest to.

