Inside Freddie Freeman's $775,000 former Roswell residence before ritzy $7,800,000 L.A. mansion upgrade

2021 was a massive year for Freddie Freeman. After helping the Atlanta Braves to win their first World Series in over two decades, the first baseman inked a six-year, $162 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The move was significant as the Braves were the only team Freeman had ever known. However, Freeman later divulged that successive disagreements between GM Alex Anthopoulos and the Braves' front office is what eventually led him to make for the exit.

A second-round pick by the Atlanta Braves back in 2007, Freddie Freeman started out his time in Georgia rather humbly. His first residence in Roswell, Georgia was a quaint six-bathroom, seven-bedroom home in the Atlanta suburbs.

The traditional outlay of the home is reinforced by the expansive first floor that features a kitchen, dining room, living room and bathroom. Upstairs a master suite aims to impress by boasting a walk-in closet and an expansive sitting room, alongside an ensuite bathroom.

Via Architectural Digest

The basement is where the fun really starts. The "mancave" layout features a wide entertainment space that includes a bar, pool table and multiple screens. Out back, a pool and hot tub lay against a secluded background of green foliage.

Freeman sold the home in early 2017 for $775,000, nearly five years before he departed the team. When Freeman finally made it to LA, the 2020 NL MVP purchased another home, albeit at nearly twelve times the price. You can check out Freeman's LA digs here.

Since his days with the Los Angeles Dodgers began, Freeman has continued to fire on all cylinders. In 2022, he hit .325/.407/.511, leading the league in hits, runs and doubles. In 2023, Freddie Freeman hit .331/.410/.567 and again led the NL in doubles.

Freddie Freeman's home trade-up mirrors his career

Although the home that Freeman first settled into in Atlanta was lovely, the star has ascended to new heights. The same can be said of his career. Always a high-average hitter, Freeman slowly gained the attention of the league and became known as one of baseball's very best.

The same can be said about Freeman's home. Although the Roswell home undoubtedly holds a special spot in Freddie Freeman's heart, he has gone on to bigger, better, and shinier things in LA.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.