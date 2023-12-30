Inside Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.'s former $12,000,000 Maryland mansion spanning 24 acres, a dream paradise with its very own baseball diamond

Cal Ripken Jr. had a Hall of Fame career with the Baltimore Orioles, playing for the franchise between 1981 and 2001. As one of the best players of his generation, Ripken was paid handsomely for his talents and is no stranger to luxury.

In February 2018, Ripken put his incredible Maryland mansion up for a May 12 auction. While the property was listed for $12 million in September 2016, it was reduced to $9.75 million in 2017. The price it was sold for at the 2018 auction has been kept confidential.

Let's take a look at this six-bed, 10-bathroom property that features an eight-car garage, a theater, a swimming pool and a full-sized baseball diamond:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ripken's $12,000,000 Maryland mansion (Image credit: Bob Narod and Decaro Auctions)

Ripken's $12,000,000 Maryland mansion (Image credit: Bob Narod and Decaro Auctions)

This property even comes with a basketball court, cinema and gym:

Ripken's $12,000,000 Maryland mansion (Image credit: Bob Narod and Decaro Auctions)

Ripken's $12,000,000 Maryland mansion (Image credit: Bob Narod and Decaro Auctions)

Ripken's $12,000,000 Maryland mansion (Image credit: Bob Narod and Decaro Auctions)

The 24-acre property also comes with a baseball diamond and a docked pond:

Ripken's $12,000,000 Maryland mansion (Image credit: Bob Narod and Decaro Auctions)

Ripken's $12,000,000 Maryland mansion (Image credit: Monument Sotheby's International Realty)

Watch the video tour below:

Cal Ripken Jr.'s MLB accolades and net worth

Cal Ripken Jr. was a force for the Baltimore Orioles and the 19-time All-Star became a World Series champion in 1983. He won AL Rookie of the Year, the Roberto Clemente Award in 1992 and the AL MVP in 1983 and 1991.

A two-time Gold Glove Award winner and an eight-time Silver Slugger Award winner, Ripken played an MLB record of 2,632 consecutive games and made the MLB All-Century Team. It came as no surprise when the Orioles retired his No. 8 jersey and he made the Hall of Fame.

During his incredible career, Cal Ripken earned $70.7 million and he has a net worth of $75 million in 2023 (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.