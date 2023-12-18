Inside Phillies icon Cole Hamels' $9,750,000 former mansion, donated to empower those overcoming challenges

Cole Hamels may have retired from MLB, but the former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher has lost none of his class. Hamels donated a 32,000-square-foot property to Camp Barnabas, a non-profit organization, back in 2017.

The property is in Table Rock Lake in The Ozarks (Branson, Missouri) and is simply breathtaking. While the actual home is spectacular, the scenery that surrounds it is of undeniable beauty.

Cole and his wife, Heidi, started building the property while he was with the Philadelphia Phillies, but he was then traded to the Texas Rangers. While the construction was not completed when donated, the photos from the listing are remarkable. The property was valued at $9,750,000 at the time of donation, according to realtor.com.

Let's take a look at this 10-bed, 16-bathroom mansion that comes with a 104-acre lot and four living rooms:

Hamels' $9,750,000 former mansion (Image credit: realtor.com)

The structure is both elegant and expansive, allowing plenty of space for socializing or enjoying the peace and quiet. There are truly few houses with surroundings as tranquil and naturally beautiful as this.

Hamels' $9,750,000 former mansion (Image credit: realtor.com)

Given the location, this house even comes with a dock.

Hamels' $9,750,000 former mansion (Image credit: realtor.com)

Camp Barnabas provides a Christian summer camp to individuals with disabilities and chronic illnesses. They were delighted with the gift and CEO Jason Brawner gave the following statement:

"Our mission is to change lives through disability ministry, and we've been strategically looking for ways to expand our ministry outside of a summer camp. We have no doubt that this gift will allow us to do just that."

Cole Hamels also provided a statement regarding the gift:

"Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way."

Cole Hamels' career earnings and net worth

Having played for the Philadelphia Phillies (2006-2015), Texas Rangers (2015-2018), Chicago Cubs (2018-2019) and Atlanta Braves (2020), Cole Hamels earned a substantial fortune in the MLB. While Hamels tried to make a comeback in 2023 with the San Diego Padres, it wasn't to be and he retired in August.

The four-time All-Star won the World Series and World Series MVP in 2008 with the Phillies, as well as the NLCS MVP.

With career earnings totaling $210 million, Cole Hamels' net worth is estimated to be $105 million in 2023 (via Celebrity Net Worth).

