Inside Phillies star Trea Turner's $1,150,000 Florida condo, where spectacular sunsets meet urban elegance

Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies is a Florida native and used to live in a condo in North Palm Beach. After buying a property in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, he no longer needed the condo, so he listed it in 2020 for $1.15 million.

The property was built in 2017 and Turner purchased it for $784,000 in the same year. As you might imagine, the condo comes with spectacular views, including the Intercoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, as well as spectacular sunrises and sunsets.

The photos of the listing tell the full story of this two-bed, 2.5-bathroom property that spans 1,959 square feet.

Turner's $1,150,000 Florida condo (image credit: Realtor.com)

Ample space is created by the open floorplan, with natural light entering through the fourth-floor windows and being enhanced by the furnishings. With two terraces and a kitchen island table, there's no shortage of space for lounging or hosting.

Turner's $1,150,000 Florida condo (image credit: Realtor.com)

Turner's $1,150,000 Florida condo (image credit: Realtor.com)

Turner's $1,150,000 Florida condo (image credit: Realtor.com)

Given the Florida heat, the condo comes with access to a pool.

Turner's $1,150,000 Florida condo (image credit: Realtor.com)

Back when he listed the property for sale, Turner played with the Washington Nationals. However, he has since moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers and then on again to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Trea Turner's career earnings and accolades

Trea Turner has had a career to envy and the two-time All-Star (2021, 2022) won the World Series in 2019 with the Nationals.

In 2021, Turner had a year to remember. He was named to the All-MLB Second Team and was the NL batting champion, along with being the NL's stolen base leader for the second time in his career (the first was in 2018).

2022 saw Turner named to the All-MLB First Team and win the Silver Slugger Award, while this year, Turner was named to the All-World Baseball Classic Team.

As you might expect, Trea Turner has been paid handsomely in his career and has career earnings of $72.160 million (via Spotrac). Given that he signed an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies in December 2022, his net worth of $40 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) is going to rise dramatically.

