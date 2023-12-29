Inside Red Sox owner John Henry’s former $25,000,000 Florida mansion, a Boca Raton Oasis with sports bar, recording studio, and more

John Henry owns the Boston Red Sox, so as you can imagine, he is no stranger to luxury properties and the good life. Henry purchased a lakefront mansion in Florida back in 1991 for $850,000, which was fully completed in 1995.

Flash forward over two decades and Henry listed the property for $25 million in 2018, before knocking $10 million off the asking price in early 2019. The reason for the deduction was the general decline in the market value of properties in the area.

Let's take a look at the 41,010-square-foot home that features a sports bar, tennis court, guest house, 6.3 acres of land and a whole lot more:

John Henry’s former $25,000,000 Florida mansion (image credit: Douglas Elliman)

The property comes with an open plan and light permeates the interior through skylights and tall windows.

Given the location, this mansion also comes with a swimming pool:

The property comes with a 1,000-bottle wine cellar and a recording studio as well:

See the video tour below:

John Henry's net worth

Forbes estimates John Henry's net worth to be $5.1 billion in 2023. He and Tom Werner founded Fenway Sports Group (FSG), a private sports investment company.

Henry and Werner purchased the Red Sox for $380 million in 2002 and saw quick success, as in 2004, the team won their first World Series in 86 years. Henry also owns the Boston Globe newspaper and is a co-owner of RFK Racing, which competes in the NASCAR Cup Series.

On top of that, FSG is also the principal owner of the English Premier League team, Liverpool FC. During FSG's ownership of Liverpool, they won the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League the year after. The team is currently atop the Premier League and is hoping to win the title this season.

FSG also owns the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL having bought them for $845 million in 2021. The Penguins seem some way off being Stanley Cup contenders, as they stand 16-13-4 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division.

