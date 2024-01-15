Inside Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera's former $2,000,000 Tudor-style mansion, complete with a grand library and theater room

Miguel Cabrera had a tremendous career in the MLB and was an icon for the Detroit Tigers. Having been on the major league scene since 2003 and continuing to be paid in 2024, Cabrera is no stranger to luxury and has earned a fortune in salary.

As you might expect, Cabrera has lived in some expensive properties, one of which went on the market in 2016 for £2 million. The property is in the sought-after Quarton Lake Estates area in Birmingham, Michigan, and boasts seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

Let's take a look at this 5,762-square-foot house:

Cabrera's former $2 million mansion (Image credit: Jessica Lundgren).

Cabrera's former $2 million mansion (Image credit: Jessica Lundgren).

Featuring a chef's kitchen, a library and a bar, the house sees natural light enter via tall windows and permeate through the open plan.

Cabrera's former $2 million mansion (Image credit: Jessica Lundgren).

Cabrera's former $2 million mansion (Image credit: Jessica Lundgren).

Space is not at a premium here, as can be seen in the bathroom:

Cabrera's former $2 million mansion (Image credit: Jessica Lundgren).

The property also comes with a home cinema featuring leather chairs:

Cabrera's former $2 million mansion (Image credit: Jessica Lundgren).

Here is the video tour of the property:

Given how much Cabrera earned during his MLB career, he could easily afford to live in such a house.

Miguel Cabrera's MLB accolades, career earnings and net worth

Miguel Cabrera was signed by the Miami Marlins in 2003 and played with the team up until being traded to the Detroit Tigers in 2008. He was paid $10.627 by Miami, and after joining Detroit, he saw his earnings increase significantly.

A 12-time All-Star, Cabrera won the World Series with the Marlins in 2003 and was the AL MVP twice (2012 & 2013) and the Triple Crown in 2012. Cabrera won an incredible seven Silver Slugger Awards, two AL Hank Aaron Awards and was the AL batting champion on four occasions. He led the AL in home runs in 2008 and 2012, as well as being the AL RBI leader in 2010 and 2012.

Given his accolades, Miguel Cabrera has earned a huge amount in contracts, with the Tigers paying him $374.561 million thus far. His total career earnings stand at $385.188, and though he retired at the end of the 2023 season, he is set to earn $8 million in 2024.

Cabrera has a net worth of $30 million in 2024 (via Celebrity Net Worth).

