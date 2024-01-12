Inside Yankees star Marcus Stroman's $317,925 Bentley Flying Spur with cutting-edge PHEV technology

Free agent Marcus Stroman has reportedly agreed terms with the New York Yankees on a two-year, $37 million deal. While there is some discussion about whether this was a great deal for the Yankees, it certainly represents a nice payday for the 32-year-old.

Having made his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014, Marcus Stroman has earned a fortune of $88.6 million (via Spotrac) and can afford the finer things in life.

As such, in February 2023, Stroman took his $317,925 Bentley Flying Spur in for customization. While the exact upgrades were not revealed, the photographs of the car are spectacular.

Black Star customizing shop in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, shared images to Instagram with the caption:

"Stoman's Bentley sitting on Forgiato wheels stopped by."

Stroman's $317,925 Bentley Flying Spur (image credit: Auto Evolution)

This model comes in three varieties of engines: A 4.0-liter V8, a 2.9-liter V6 hybrid, and a 6.0-liter W12. Auto Evolve went into detail regarding Stroman's Bentley Flying Spur, determining it to be the 4.0-liter engine model due to the V8 badging on the side. Stroman's V8 power unit can deliver 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque.

When it comes to speed, this car is no slouch. It can go 0-60 mph in four seconds and has a 198 mph top speed.

Here's the IG post from Black Star:

Marcus Stroman agrees terms with the New York Yankees

According to multiple reports, Marcus Stroman has agreed to a two-year $37 million deal with the New York Yankees. This will nicely fill a spot of need in the Yankees rotation and comes after face-to-face negotiations in Tampa with NY GM Brian Cashman.

This includes an option for a third year and given that Stroman hails from Medway, is something of a coming home, as Medway is around two hours from the Bronx. Having shown interest in joining the Yankees in 2019, this must be a dream come true for the pitcher, who previously played for the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and Chicago Cubs.

It will be interesting to see how Stroman gets on with the Yankees in 2024.

