Is Anthony Volpe playing today against Rays? All you need to know about Yankees star's situation after injury scare

Anthony Volpe, the starting shortstop of the New York Yankees, won't be in the lineup on Sunday afternoon when the Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays.

Volpe suffered an injury during the 8th inning of a game on Saturday but eventually finished the game, as posted by "Talkin' Yanks" on X (formerly called Twitter), via Bryan Hoch.

"Anthony Volpe is not in the lineup today after feeling a "pop" in his left shoulder during yesterday's game," Bryan Hoch reported.

Anthony Volpe expressed cautious optimism after the game on Saturday, ahead of tests. Volpe told reporters that he had never had a similar experience before.

“It happened quick and it was scary, but after that, I felt OK and I felt like I had my strength,” Volpe said. “I’ve never really had anything else pop or dislocate or anything like that, so I have nothing to compare it to.”

Aaron Boone has had Volpe for all 33 games this season for the Yankees, but the team is going to give him some time to rest. Oswald Peraza was announced as the starting shortstop on Sunday and will bat 9th.

Anthony Volpe draws comparisons with Derek Jeter from MLB insider

Volpe isn't a huge slugger for the New York Yankees, but he's someone who shows up to play every day.

MLB insider Joel Sherman hailed the consistent availability of Volpe, something Derek Jeter was known for.

"One of the things Jeter can do is, I don't know the name of the backup shortstop (when Jeter is on the roster)," Sherman said on Monday, via 'Pinstripe Post.' "When you have Anthony Volpe, you don't have to know the name of the backup shortstop.

"He shows up every day, he's the same guy every day. He is wildly inconsistent, as we see. It looks like he is back on a high-high now."

Volpe is going to miss his first game this season on Sunday, but the Yankees will hope that his absence isn't an extended one. Even though Volpe is a player who often frustrates fans, the Yankees have had one constant in their lineup all season.

