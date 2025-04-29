Major trait of Derek Jeter seen in Anthony Volpe highlighted by MLB insider

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is one of the team's most polarizing players. Although he is great in defense and a good athlete for running the bases, Volpe has had trouble with consistency with the bat, dividing opinion among Yankees fans about his importance to the team.

Ad

Looking at Volpe's struggles at the plate, his hitting abilities are a far cry from the days of the legendary Derek Jeter. However, according to MLB insider Joel Sherman, Volpe is similar to Jeter in one important trait.

"One of the things Jeter can do is, I don't know the name of the backup shortstop (when Jeter is on the roster)," Sherman said on Monday, via 'Pinstripe Post.' "When you have Anthony Volpe, you don't have to know the name of the backup shortstop.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He shows up every day, he's the same guy every day. He is wildly inconsistent, as we see. It looks like he is back on a high-high now."

Ad

With fourteen All-Star caps, five Gold Gloves, five Silver Slugger awards and five World Series titles, among other honors on his impressive resume, Volpe would've done well if he managed to replicate just half the success Jeter enjoyed in his career.

Insider voices frustrations with Anthony Volpe's hitting approach

Although many, like Joel Sherman, claim that Anthony Volpe is an instrumental part of the New York Yankees' success, the shortstop also has his fair share of critics. One of them is Yankees insider Brandon Tierney, who voiced his frustrations on Friday about Volpe's hitting approach.

Ad

"The Yankees have a real issue with Anthony Volpe," Tierney said, via WFAN Sports Radio. "He's just not getting better. It is year three (of his big league career). It is almost May. He is hitting .198, after hitting .209 his first year, and .243 (in his second year), which at this point feels like Wade Boggs. Volpe has, quite frankly, just not earned the right to play every night.

Ad

"His on-base percentage, still below 30%. When's this (improvement) going to happen, man? I've long ago abandoned any hope that he's going to be like a [Bobby] Witt or a Gunnar Henderson, one of these young studs. I'm not even sure if he's going to be a functional hitter at this point. His average is always low, he's never on base enough, he's a strikeout machine, and he's wildly inconsistent."

Ad

Expand Tweet

As the Yankees aim to win a World Series in 2025, their fans will be hoping Volpe can get out of his recent hitting slump soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More