Major trait of Derek Jeter seen in Anthony Volpe highlighted by MLB insider

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is one of the team's most polarizing players. Although he is great in defense and a good athlete for running the bases, Volpe has had trouble with consistency with the bat, dividing opinion among Yankees fans about his importance to the team.
Looking at Volpe's struggles at the plate, his hitting abilities are a far cry from the days of the legendary Derek Jeter. However, according to MLB insider Joel Sherman, Volpe is similar to Jeter in one important trait.
"One of the things Jeter can do is, I don't know the name of the backup shortstop (when Jeter is on the roster)," Sherman said on Monday, via 'Pinstripe Post.' "When you have Anthony Volpe, you don't have to know the name of the backup shortstop.
"He shows up every day, he's the same guy every day. He is wildly inconsistent, as we see. It looks like he is back on a high-high now."
With fourteen All-Star caps, five Gold Gloves, five Silver Slugger awards and five World Series titles, among other honors on his impressive resume, Volpe would've done well if he managed to replicate just half the success Jeter enjoyed in his career.
Insider voices frustrations with Anthony Volpe's hitting approach
Although many, like Joel Sherman, claim that Anthony Volpe is an instrumental part of the New York Yankees' success, the shortstop also has his fair share of critics. One of them is Yankees insider Brandon Tierney, who voiced his frustrations on Friday about Volpe's hitting approach.
"The Yankees have a real issue with Anthony Volpe," Tierney said, via WFAN Sports Radio. "He's just not getting better. It is year three (of his big league career). It is almost May. He is hitting .198, after hitting .209 his first year, and .243 (in his second year), which at this point feels like Wade Boggs. Volpe has, quite frankly, just not earned the right to play every night.
"His on-base percentage, still below 30%. When's this (improvement) going to happen, man? I've long ago abandoned any hope that he's going to be like a [Bobby] Witt or a Gunnar Henderson, one of these young studs. I'm not even sure if he's going to be a functional hitter at this point. His average is always low, he's never on base enough, he's a strikeout machine, and he's wildly inconsistent."
As the Yankees aim to win a World Series in 2025, their fans will be hoping Volpe can get out of his recent hitting slump soon.