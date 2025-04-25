Yankees Insider shares his frustrations about Anthony Volpe's hitting approach

Still only 23 years old, New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is a capable defender, having won a Gold Glove in his debut season. Also, he is quite a good athlete, adept at running the bases.

Ad

One central problem area in his game - however - is his underwhelming hitting ability. Ever since Volpe made his debut in Mar. 2023, fans have hoped he will mature into a solid hitter. However, amid his third season in the big leagues, that improvement has never seemed to come.

Speaking about how Anthony Volpe has appeared to actually "regress" in terms of his batting average compared to his debut season, Yankees insider Brandon Tierney shared his frustrations with the infielder's hitting approach.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Yankees have a real issue with Anthony Volpe. He's just not getting better. It is year three [of his big league career]. It is almost May. He is hitting .198, after hitting .209 his first year, and .243 [in his second year], which at this point feels like Wade Boggs. Volpe has, quite frankly, just not earned the right to play every night." Tierney said, via WFAN Sports Radio on Friday

Ad

"His on-base percentage, still below 30%. When's this [improvement] going to happen, man? I've long ago abandoned any hope that he's going to be like a [Bobby] Witt or a Gunnar Henderson, one of these young studs. I'm not even sure if he's going to be a functional hitter at this point. His average is always low, he's never on base enough, he's a strikeout machine, and he's wildly inconsistent." Tierney added

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Anthony Volpe talks about learning from potent hitters like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton

Appearing on Dec. 6, 2024's on popular sports podcast "Roommate's Show," New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe talked about the things he learned from watching teammates like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton go about their business during batting practice.

"For me, watching them every single day, I think what stands out is how self-aware they are—of their body, of where they’re at," Anthony Volpe said (14:02 onwards). "That self-awareness helps them make adjustments quicker, and I think it’s how they stay consistent."

Ad

"When they feel a little off, they know exactly the adjustment they need to make. It’s so cool to see. You’ll watch them working in the cage on something small that you don’t fully understand at the moment, and then you see it translate to the game. I think that’s what makes them who they are — their confidence and self-awareness" Volpe added

Ad

As the Yankees look to win another championship in 2025, fans will hope Anthony Volpe can show some improvement at the plate as the season progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More