Yankees big day: Max Fried notches first K in pinstripes, Anthony Volpe and George Lombard Jr. lead offensive surge & more

The New York Yankees made it three wins in four Spring Training games after a comprehensive win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday evening at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Heading into the game, the Yankees received an update on reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil's injury. The 26-year-old has been reportedly shut down for six weeks due to a lat strain.

However, the Yankees had a few positives from their 12-3 win over the Pirates on Monday. Let's look at the highlights from the Yankees' dominant Grapefruit League victory.

Max Fried notches first K in pinestripes

The Yankees strengthened the rotation by signing All-Star pitcher Max Friend on an eight–year, $218 million deal in December. It is the fourth largest deal for a pitcher in MLB history, showing the Yankees' intent in the offseason after their World Series loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fried, a World Series winner with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, got his first Spring Training game under his belt against the Pirates on Monday. However, it wasn't a usual outing for the All-Star ace as he was called on the mound in relief.

In his 2 1/3 innings, Fried allowed two hits and struck out two batters after throwing 49 pitches in his first outing this spring. Despite pitching out from the bullpen, the two-time All-Star was content with his outing.

“[I’ve had] a lot of live BPs, just throwing to a hitter and guessing what happens," Fried said. "I’m getting into the swing of things, feeling the competitive juices again and getting out healthy. I feel like I checked all the boxes.”

Anthony Volpe and George Lombard Jr. lead offensive surge

While Yankees captain Aaron Judge led the line for the Bronx Bombers on Monday, it was his young teammates Anthony Volpe and George Lombard Jr. who stole the show against the Pirates.

23-year-old shortstop Anthony Volpe had a productive game, driving in two runs over two hits in his three plate appearances. Another shortstop who impressed on the night was Yankees prospect George Lombard Jr.

In the eighth inning of the game, Lombard Jr. got hold of Hunter Barco's pitch for a two-run home run. It was the 19-year-old prospect's second home run of Spring Training, making a case for a major league debut later this year.

“He’s growing into that body more and more,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s absolutely put a charge into these last two. It’s fun to watch him. He’s got a really bright future.”

Dominic Smith puts his name in contention

The Yankees suffered a severe blow last month after news of ALCS MVP Giancorlo Stanton's elbow injury. The veteran slugger is expected to miss the start of the season, leaving a gap in the Yankees hitting lineup.

Aaron Boone has a potential solution up his sleeve with Dominic Smith. The 29-year-old, who signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees this January, has two home runs with seven runs in five games in Spring Training. He added two hits and four RBIs on Monday.

