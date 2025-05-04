Anthony Volpe makes feelings known after scary on-field injury against Rays

Anthony Volpe made a bad error in the New York Yankees' 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon. The error came after Volpe appeared to injure himself when diving for a single earlier in the inning, leaving some around the club very concerned.
The New York Yankees shortstop will be getting more tests done over the next few days, but his comments after the game provided some optimism.
Speaking to MLB reporters, Volpe explained what happened during the incident:
“It happened quick and it was scary, but after that, I felt OK and I felt like I had my strength,” Volpe said. “I’ve never really had anything else pop or dislocate or anything like that, so I have nothing to compare it to.”
A similar situation happened on Tuesday as second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. appeared to injure himself on a swing. Chisholm believed that he would be back in just a few days, but was surprised when the MRI results came back.
"I was super surprised when I saw the results," Chisholm said. He continued by saying, "It's not as bad as it looks on the scan."
The New York Yankees have gotten off to a 19-14 start to the 2025 season, but the injuries are starting to pop up. Anthony Volpe believes that he will be okay moving forward, but the team will now be awaiting test results.
MLB Insider believes Anthony Volpe shares unique trait with Derek Jeter
Anthony Volpe has been extremely inconsistent throughout his MLB career, but he has been a constant presence in the lineup for the New York Yankees. Joel Sherman, a MLB insider, expressed a similar trait that both players possess.
"One of the things Jeter can do is, I don't know the name of the backup shortstop (when Jeter is on the roster)," Sherman said on Monday, via 'Pinstripe Post.' "When you have Anthony Volpe, you don't have to know the name of the backup shortstop.
"He shows up every day, he's the same guy every day. He is wildly inconsistent, as we see. It looks like he is back on a high-high now."
Volpe has been criticized by fans throughout his career, but has continued to do his best on the field for the Yankees. If he is out with an injury for an extended period, the Yankees will have to turn to his backup.