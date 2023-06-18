Is the College World Series Double Elimination? Bracket format, explained

The 2023 College World Series got underway in Omaha on Friday. There are eight teams remaining in the competition but only four teams will progress to the next round.

The format of the College World Series is similar to that of the Regionals and Super Regionals. The eight teams are divided into two brackets, and each group will play a double-elimination mini-tournament.

The format will continue until only two teams remain. The two finalists will then battle it out for the College World Series title.

2023 College World Series results and scores

Friday, June 16 [Bracket 1]

Game 1: Oral Roberts beat TCU 6-5

Game 2: Virginia lost to Florida 5-6

Saturday, June 17 [Bracket 2]

Game 3: Stanford lost to Wake Forest 2-3

Game 4: Tennessee lost to LSU 3-6

2023 College World Series schedule and remaining fixtures

Here's a look at the remaining fixtures in the 2023 College World Series along with the TV schedule:

Sunday, June 18 [Bracket 1]

Game 5 (2:00 pm ET): TCU vs. Virginia on ESPN

Game 6 (7:00 pm ET): Oral Roberts vs. Florida on ESPN2

Monday, June 19 [Bracket 2]

Game 7 (2:00 pm ET): Stanford vs. Tennessee on ESPN

Game 8 (7:00 pm ET): Wake Forest vs. LSU on ESPN

Tuesday, June 20

Game 9 (2:00 pm ET): Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 5 on ESPN

Game 10 (7:00 pm ET): Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 7 on ESPN

Wednesday, June 21

Game 11 (2:00 pm ET): Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9 on ESPN

Game 12 (7:00 pm ET): Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10 on ESPN

Thursday, June 22 [if necessary]

(2:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm ET): Bracket 1 winner-take-all

(2:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm ET): Bracket 2 winner-take-all

2023 College World Series Finals

Game One: Saturday, June 24 at 7 pm ET on ESPN

Game Two: Sunday, June 25 at 3:00 pm ET on ESPN

Game Three (if necessary): Monday, June 26 at 7:00 pm ET on ESPN

