Is the College World Series Double Elimination? Bracket format, explained

The 2023 College World Series got underway in Omaha on Friday. There are eight teams remaining in the competition but only four teams will progress to the next round.
The format of the College World Series is similar to that of the Regionals and Super Regionals. The eight teams are divided into two brackets, and each group will play a double-elimination mini-tournament.
The format will continue until only two teams remain. The two finalists will then battle it out for the College World Series title.
2023 College World Series results and scores
Friday, June 16 [Bracket 1]
Game 1: Oral Roberts beat TCU 6-5
Game 2: Virginia lost to Florida 5-6
Saturday, June 17 [Bracket 2]
Game 3: Stanford lost to Wake Forest 2-3
Game 4: Tennessee lost to LSU 3-6
2023 College World Series schedule and remaining fixtures
Here's a look at the remaining fixtures in the 2023 College World Series along with the TV schedule:
Sunday, June 18 [Bracket 1]
Game 5 (2:00 pm ET): TCU vs. Virginia on ESPN
Game 6 (7:00 pm ET): Oral Roberts vs. Florida on ESPN2
Monday, June 19 [Bracket 2]
Game 7 (2:00 pm ET): Stanford vs. Tennessee on ESPN
Game 8 (7:00 pm ET): Wake Forest vs. LSU on ESPN
Tuesday, June 20
Game 9 (2:00 pm ET): Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 5 on ESPN
Game 10 (7:00 pm ET): Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 7 on ESPN
Wednesday, June 21
Game 11 (2:00 pm ET): Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9 on ESPN
Game 12 (7:00 pm ET): Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10 on ESPN
Thursday, June 22 [if necessary]
(2:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm ET): Bracket 1 winner-take-all
(2:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm ET): Bracket 2 winner-take-all
2023 College World Series Finals
Game One: Saturday, June 24 at 7 pm ET on ESPN
Game Two: Sunday, June 25 at 3:00 pm ET on ESPN
Game Three (if necessary): Monday, June 26 at 7:00 pm ET on ESPN