Fact Check: Is Evan Longoria related to Eva Longoria? Exploring Diamondbacks third baseman's connection to 'Desperate Housewives' star

Evan Longoria, often referred to as "Longo," is a third baseman in Major League Baseball (MLB) who represents the Arizona Diamondbacks. Between 2018 and 2022, he was a member of the San Francisco Giants after previously playing with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2008 to 2017.

Eva Longoria is an American actress, producer, and director who was born on March 15, 1975. At first, Longoria was a guest star on a number of TV programs. But it was her portrayal of Isabella Braa on the CBS serial opera The Young and the Restless, in which she appeared from 2001 to 2003, that propelled her to fame. She also rose to fame as Gabrielle Solis on the ABC television series Desperate Housewives, which ran from 2004 to 2012.

Relationship between Evan Longoria and Eva Longoria

The connection between Evan Longoria and Eva Longoria is frequently questioned because of the similarities in names. Evan Longoria, however, is not related to Eva Longoria.

Their names are so close that Evan Longoria once related a hilarious joke about them. Evan had just begun his sporting career at the time, and her Desperate Housewives was at its height. When Evan went to bat at that time, the crowd would shout "Eva, Eva, Eva" to encourage him.

Although he didn't enjoy it, it's thought to have had no negative effect on him. This is due to the fact that Evan succeeded in winning Rookie of the Year.

Realizing this, Eva Longoria gave the baseball player a bottle of champagne along with a note of apology. Evan, though, appreciated her kind gesture. He sent her his autographed jersey in exchange, along with a message expressing how special it was to be referred to by her name.