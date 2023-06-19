Is Jackson Holliday related to Matt Holliday? Orioles prospect's family history uncovered

Jackson Holliday was selected by the Baltimore Orioles as the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft. The shortstop was the Baltimore Orioles' third-best overall choice, after only Ben McDonald in 1989 and Adley Rutschman in 2019.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles



With the first pick in the 2022 His time is NOW!With the first pick in the 2022 #MLBDraft , we have selected infielder Jackson Holliday from Stillwater High School (OK). His time is NOW!With the first pick in the 2022 #MLBDraft, we have selected infielder Jackson Holliday from Stillwater High School (OK). https://t.co/iJFzk2azv4

His time is NOW! With the first pick in the 2022 #MLBDraft, we have selected infielder Jackson Holliday from Stillwater High School (OK). - Orioles

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jackson Holliday has a lot to live up to in terms of family heritage, as he is the son of former MLB left fielder Matt Holliday and Leslie Holliday. However, he already looks to be off to a good start. Matt Holliday was voted the 1997 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year, and Jackson received the same honor 25 years later.

Despite having previously played for the Oakland A's, St. Louis Cardinals, and New York Yankees, Matt Holliday was subsequently selected in the first round by the Colorado Rockies. A Seven-time All-Star, Holliday also won the Silver Slugger award four times. He also played a significant role in the 2011 Cardinals World Championship squad.

Jackson Holliday, on the other hand, improved significantly throughout his senior year at Oklahoma's Stillwater High School. The left-handed batter, who stands 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, has a senior season batting average of .685 and was awarded Baseball America's High School Player of the Year.

Jackson Holliday MLB Draft

Holliday was chosen by the Baltimore Orioles as the first overall choice in the Major League Baseball draft of 2022. Jackson agreed to join the team for $8.19 million, the highest signing bonus ever for a high school player.

On August 11, 2022, Holliday made his professional debut with the Florida Complex League Rookie-level Orioles, going 1 for 3 with a stolen base. He played for both clubs in twenty games, batting .297 with one home run, nine RBIs, and four steals.

Holliday played for Delmarva to start the 2023 campaign and was promoted to the High-A Aberdeen IronBirds on April 24.

Poll : 0 votes