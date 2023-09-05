Is Luis Urías related to Julio Urías? Exploring Red Sox infielder's connection with domestic violence-accused Dodgers pitcher following arrest

Julio Urias is unfortunately in the news for a domestic violence incident. The surname Urias is not all that uncommon in Major League Baseball, as there are more than a few players with that name. Understandably, people might think there's some relation.

When it comes to Luis Urias, though, these two are not related. Despite sharing the same last name, Luis and Julio Urias are not related.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luis Urais is an infielder for the Boston Red Sox and was born on June 3, 1997, in Magdalena de Kino, Sonora. On the other hand, Julio Urias is a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and was born on Aug. 12, 1996, in Culiacán, Sinaloa. The two were born in different places and are not related.

What happened to Julio Urias?

Julio Urias was arrested on Sunday evening. At about 11 pm, the Los Angeles Police Department took him in on a domestic violence claim, booking him officially at about 1 a.m.

Julio Urias was arrested

With any domestic violence issues, players usually miss time. Under the joint domestic violence and sexual abuse policy, players can and are put on Administrative Leave for any duration as the league investigates. It is likely that he will miss significant time for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.

Expand Tweet

The policy clearly states:

"Under the Basic Agreement, the Commissioner may immediately place a Player accused of a Covered Act on Administrative Leave, effective as early as the date of the Notification, and may keep the Player on Administrative Leave for up to seven days, including the date of Notification, subject to the Player’s right to challenge that decision set forth below."

The Dodgers issued a statement that they were aware of Julio Urias' arrest, but had no comment at the time. The ace was released on a $50,000 bond, but his future in baseball is now in jeopardy.

A punishment, perhaps a lengthy suspension, is likely. Furthermore, the Dodgers may internally decide to move on from the embattled pitcher. As of now, no decisions have been made regarding his status.