Is the Philadelphia Phillies game today facing rain delay? Weather update, expected start time and more

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of their series on Sunday, July 16. The contest at Citizens Bank Park was scheduled to commence at 1:35 p.m. ET.

However, according to MLB Insider Alex Coffey, there will be a delayed start to the Phillies vs. Padres game. The reason for the delay is reportedly due to the rainy conditions in the Philadelphia region.

Alex Coffey @byalexcoffey Phillies say the game will start in a delay. More info to come.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coffey also revealed that Phillies manager Rob Thomson had a meeting with the MLB at noon. However, there has been no other update apart from the game being delayed. Hence, the start time for Game 4 has not been confirmed yet.

As per reports, the heavy rain could also possibly postpone Sunday afternoon's game at Citizens Bank Park. If the match begins, light winds are expected to blow out to center field.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres: Game 4 preview

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper

The San Diego Padres are fourth in the NL West with a 44-49 record. While San Diego is still in the hunt for a playoff berth, it needs to string together a run of positive results.

Bob Melvin's side won five of their last six games before the All-Star break. However, the Padres have lost two of their three games in the second half of the regular season. Interestingly, the Padres are 13-11 against the NL East this season.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are third in the NL East with a 50-42 record. Rob Thomson's side has ambitions of reaching the playoffs but needs to overcome a few challenges in order to qualify.

The Phillies have won two games on the bounce and will be looking to make it three in a row on Sunday. The hosts have a 23-17 record at Citizens Bank Park this year and are allowing less than four runs per game.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault