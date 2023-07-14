Is Roy Halladay in the Hall of Fame? Phillies legend's Cooperstown status, explored

Roy Halladay, a renowned baseball pitcher, showcased his skills and talent while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies from 1998 to 2013. Throughout his illustrious career, he earned the distinction of being an eight-time All-Star, solidifying his position among the elite pitchers of his time.

Roy Halladay was honored on January 22, 2019, as the newest inductee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. This distinguished accolade marked the first induction of a player since 2013 and the first selection by the BBWAA since 1973.

Jamie Campbell @SNETCampbell Roy Halladay will be a member of the Hall of Fame by end of day. And rightly so. Roy Halladay will be a member of the Hall of Fame by end of day. And rightly so. https://t.co/cwKnezxIPn

Tragically, Halladay's life came to a devastating end on November 7, 2017, when the private jet he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa, Florida. His untimely demise shook the baseball community. In 2019, the Hall of Fame enshrined him as a testament to his enduring legacy.

MLB @MLB We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. https://t.co/SOFv3bOLyt

Roy Halladay's retirement

On December 9, 2013, Halladay made his retirement from baseball due to injury official by signing a commemorative one-day contract with the Blue Jays.

Halladay played baseball until he retired, but he remained active in it by serving as a consultant with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies. In March 2017, the Phillies hired Halladay as a "mental skills coach." At Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Florida, where his eldest son played baseball, Halladay also served as a baseball coach.

The @BlueJays retired the late Roy Halladay's number before today's Opening Day game. - MLBONFOX

Roy's number 32 was posthumously retired by the Blue Jays organization on March 29, 2018, and his number 34 was retired by the Phillies on August 8, 2021.

