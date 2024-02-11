"It always feels a little uncomfortable for me" - When Hannah Jeter shared unfiltered insights on celebrity life as Derek Jeter's wife

Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hannah Davis married Hall of Famer Derek Jeter in July 2016. As the wife of a legendary athlete, Hannah sees an excess of the spotlight, which can sometimes be uncomfortable for her. Many celebrities enjoy posting on social media to celebrate their special occasions, but the Jeter family tries to avoid it.

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger in September 2023, Hannah opened up about how it's uncomfortable for her to constantly be in the spotlight:

"I mean, I think that's just what has always felt natural to us. I think, you know, the times that we do have to step out and sort of be in the limelight together, it always feels a little uncomfortable for me.

"So, I prefer to keep most of our lives kind of private at home with our family. But, you know, as our kids get older, I know it's going to get harder because they're wanting to come to things and they're wanting to experience things with us. And, you know, sometimes that might be in the public eye, so it's hard," Hannah added. [3:59 onwards].

However, Derek Jeter came up with a different answer to the privacy question.

"We are boring, Mike," Jeter said.

Derek Jeter wants to raise his kids to be good people

The power couple are parents to three daughters, namely River Rose, Story Grey and Bella Raine, and one son named Kaius. During that same interaction, the host asked how the couple wanted their children to be raised, and Derek Jeter answered:

"We're raising them to be beautiful people and good people, you know. I think a lot of times parents get so focused on what schools your kids are going to go to, what college they're going to go to, what job they're going to have."

"I mean, our number one focus is to make sure that we raise good people. We want our kids to understand; we want our kids to be kind, we want them to be polite, we want them to have great manners. And that's what we're focusing on at this particular point, and I don't think that necessarily changes."

Jeter's simplistic and grounded approach to raising his kids is a testament to his parenting style.

