“It feels like their time. Time for Mike Trout to finally win a playoff series. Time for Ohtani to work his magic on the October stage” - MLB analyst makes bold prediction, thinks this year’s World Series belongs to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and the Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have two of the league's most dynamic stars, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Trout has won the American League MVP trophy multiple times and is making a realistic gamble for it this year, too. Ohtani brings some of Trout's skillset to the table and more. He's the reigning MVP, and he can hit 40-plus home runs, post a 3.18 ERA, and strike out 156 batters all in one season.

These are two players with the potential to carry any team to the postseason. But Trout and Ohtani play together, which raises expectations considerably. Up until this season, the Los Angeles Angels had not looked like World Series contenders. Now, that's all changed. They're 27-19, a close-second to the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West division.

Jim Passon @PassonJim Mike Trout has slashed .296/.415/.636/1.051 in the 188 games he has played since his last Player of the Week award. Mike Trout has slashed .296/.415/.636/1.051 in the 188 games he has played since his last Player of the Week award.

"Mike Trout has slashed .296/.415/.636/1.051 in the 188 games he has played since his last Player of the Week award." - @Jim Passon

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are fierce competitors who want to win. Fans and MLB analysts believe in them and are making it known.

MLB analyst Jayson Stark makes bold prediction, thinks this year’s World Series belongs to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and the Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels stars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout have combined for 21 home runs this season

Nobody is arguing that Trout and Ohtani aren't dominant. Let's start with just their batting lines, and then we'll get to Ohtani's dominance on the mound. Trout is batting .310 this season with a 1.070 on-base, plus slugging percentage. Ohtani is hitting .249, but his OPS is .764. Add his nine home runs and 29 runs batted in to the picture, and you get offensive prowess. Trout has hit 12 home runs this season, but his 26 home runs are three less than Ohtani's.

Baseball @mlbelites_ Ohtani is that kid who’s good at literally everything Ohtani is that kid who’s good at literally everything 😂 https://t.co/kKVzHQRML6

"Ohtani is that kid who’s good at literally everything" - @Baseball

These two hitters are surrounded by bats like Anthony Rendon, Brandon Marsh, and breakout Taylor Ward. The Angels are now serious contenders. Here's what MLB analyst for "The Athletic" Jayson Stark had to say about the team.

"The Angels are a playoff team," he said. "Oh, it’s true that we can’t officially ignore those last 116 games they still have to play. But we can see the October future, and the Angels are a part of it."

Stark said there are several issues with the team, such as Noah Syndergaard's inconsistency and Taylor Ward seeming like a spark in the pan. But it's hard to ignore Trout and Shohei Ohtani. They're straight superstars.

"Still, it feels like their time," Stark said. "Time for Mike Trout to finally win a playoff series. Time for Ohtani to work his magic on the October stage. Time for what, potentially, could be a must-see attraction for the sport."

Ohtani and Trout are here to win. They'll take nothing less.

Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe