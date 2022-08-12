"It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more" - Retired MLB CF Jim Edmonds' ex-wife opens up on using app to communicate with former husband

In case you missed it, Meghan King, the ex-wife of former MLB center fielder Jim Edmonds, revealed that she resorts to an online app called "Our Family Wizard" to maintain contact with her ex-husband. Such a bizarre move can come as a shock to many MLB fans.

Jim and Meghan married on October 24, 2014, and called it quits in October 2019. The pair shares three children: Aspen (6) and twins Hayes and Hart (4). Jim filed for divorce one day after their fifth marriage anniversary after being accused of cheating on Meghan with their children's nanny, Carly Wilson.

Jim and Meghan share joint custody of their kids.

Per Meghan King, Jim and Meghan's relationship has taken an ugly turn since their divorce, and it is toxic for their children.

On the "Divorced, Not Dead" podcast, Meghan says,

"We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up. It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals.”

Thus, the ex-partners use an online application named "Our Family Wizard" to maintain a cordial relationship.

Regarding the usage of an app for co-parenting their children, Meghan said:

"It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more,” she explained. “Unfortunately — and shockingly — that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”

Two months after a messy divorce, Jim proposed to Kortnie O'Connor in July 2021, while Meghan tied the knot with Cuffe Biden Owens in October 2021.

Former MLB CF Jim Edmonds was shocked to find out about Meghan King's third marriage after their divorce

Jim Edmonds with his ex-wife, Meghan King; Meghan King with Cuffe Biden Owens (inset)

Following the settlement of the controversial divorce in May 2021, Edmonds got engaged to Kortnie O'Connor in July 2021.

Meghan took the news in her stride and said:

"I would feel that stability for my children is what I care about the most. So any kind of long-term committed relationship that Jim is in, I fully, fully support because that’s absolutely the best for my children.”

Nevertheless, when Meghan King tied the knot with Cuffe Owens, U.S. President Joe Biden's nephew, Jim was shocked to hear the news.

Jim's reaction was:

"She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke – they’d been dating for about four weeks! I wondered, ‘Is she pregnant?’ But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?"

Per the latest developments, Meghan and Cuffe parted ways in December 2021. While, Jim and Kortnie will get hitched in Italy on September 25, 2022.

