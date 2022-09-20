"It’s all coming together right on time" "Playoffs bout to get scary" - New York Mets fans thrilled to get back pitchers Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill from the Injured List

The New York Mets are getting healthy at the perfect time, with the returns of Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill imminent. These two pitchers bring depth and starpower back to a position that has been dealing with injuries all season. Now, as they begin their push to secure the division crown, they are getting healthy at the perfect time.
Scherzer is one of the top pitchers in the MLB with a brilliant 2.26 ERA thus far in the season. Tylor Megill may not be as dominant on the mound, but he is a solid depth player in their rotation. With the playoffs just around the corner, getting these two pitchers back is a huge boost in morale for the Mets.
The New York Mets announced the activations of Megill and Scherzer via Twitter, as well as the corresponding roster moves.
Every Mets fan knows how important Scherzer is to the team, and they cannot wait to see him on the mound again.
When the postseason begins, the Mets will be one of the most feared teams in the National League.
Megill has been out for about four months, so he will likely need some time to get back into top form. Thankfully, the team has time to get him ready for the postseason.
Max Scherzer will be sure to remind people quickly about just how dominant he is on the mound.
Confidence for the New York Mets and their fans is at a high with this news. With the Atlanta Braves so close in the standings, the Mets need to win every game possible to retain the National League East lead. MAx Scherzer and Tylor Megill are two players who can be instrumental in helping them do just that.
Anything less than a World Series run could be viewed as a disappointment for the talented New York Mets.
Scherzer and the IL have been used in the same sentence far too often this season. Hopefully, this will be the final time.
The Mets are getting healthy and playing their best at the perfect time of the season.
The New York Mets will be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs
The Mets are now fully loaded at the pitcher position and their offense has been steadily improving from their recent slump. As long as the Mets can hold on to their divisional lead, they will be top contenders for the World Series.
Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill both have the potential to be game changers for the Mets in the 2022 playoffs.