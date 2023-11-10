"It's the death to my single self" - Vanessa Hudgens says goodbye to her spinster life with funeral-themed bachelorette Party

Actress Vanessa Hudgens, who is all set to tie the knot with MLB player Cole Tucker, celebrated her bachelorette in a different style.

In honor of her impending nuptials with Tucker, the 34-year-old actress arranged a bachelorette party with a funeral theme.

The future bride wore a white, silk-and-lace wedding gown with a ruffled bodice and a V-shaped neckline for the eerie event. Appearing on the Today Show, Hudgens disclosed that she had asked her girls to dress up like a funeral.

"It's the death to my single self."

Hudgens started dating pitcher Cole Tucker (who is currently with the Colorado Rockies) in 2020. The two connected through an online meditation course during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February of this year, Hudgens revealed their engagement via an Instagram post.

"Kind of mind-blowing": Vanessa Hudgens on her wedding preps

People reports that the High School Musical actress is putting a lot of effort into making her wedding the most memorable event possible. Vanessa Hudgens said she had gained a lot of knowledge about the materials needed to plan the full event. The actor continued, describing the planning process as "kind of mind-blowing."

Hudgens has managed to juggle planning her wedding and running her businesses. She is prepared to reopen "KNOW Beauty," the makeup brand she co-founded, in 2021 with a new detoxifying clay face mask. The mask is the only item Hudgens decided to start with during their relaunch, and it is exclusively available on Amazon.