"It's not easy" - Mookie Betts' wife Brianna makes honest reflection on motherhood struggles

Mookie Betts' wife Brianna recently launched a new campaign just as her husband is getting ready to start the 2025 Major League Baseball season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mookie and Brianna have two children and Brianna Betts likes to use her experiences as a mother to inspire others.

She recently launched, "Mom Diaries," as a way to inspire other moms to write down their experiences of motherhood. On Mar. 5, Brianna Betts helped get that project running by opening up about some of her own struggles.

That message was posted on her Instagram page and she was very open about what she has gone through.

"I am a mom of two, and it is not easy. There are times where you do not see the light at the end of the tunnel. I mean, you feel like a weight is on you," Betts said. She added, "You feel like, "Ok, can I handle this?" well you can, and I'm going to make sure you can handle this."

Betts is encouraging mothers who follow her to begin by journaling all about themselves and what they have gone through. It's clear that she believes in supporting other moms and this project is going to be a way for moms across the world to band together.

Mookie Betts has often opened up about how much love and support he gets from his wife and he tries to include his children in his professional life. The entire Betts family is hoping to celebrate another championship with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025.

Mookie Betts' Wife Brianna Provides Life Update Featuring Children Kynlee and Kaj

Mookie Betts is currently busy at Spring Training with the Los Angeles Dodgers but he was able to spend time with his family over the last few months. Brianna Betts is very active on social media, and on Mar. 4 posted a life update that featured several images.

Daughter Kynlee and son Kaj are featured in some of the photos posted by Mrs. Betts, and they are getting to enjoy some time with their dad. Mookie and Brianna first met in middle school, and they started dating when they turned teenagers before getting married in 2022.

Motherhood has clearly been a challenge at times for Brianna, but she has had the support of Mookie throughout the journey.

