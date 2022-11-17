New York Yankees' All-Star pitcher Nestor Cortes took to Twitter to share his excitement after first baseman Anthony Rizzo returned to New York Yankees roster.

After turning down a qualifying offer from the New York Yankees, Anthony re-signed with the team on a two-year, $40 million contract.

"ANTHONY RIZZO IS HERE TO STAY!" - Talkin' Yanks

Nestor was super happy to get his fellow teammate back in the Yankees and posted a picture with the 3X All-Star on Twitter with a heart-touching caption.

"It’s a good feeling to have when you walk thru these doors with the Rizz. Welcome back!!!"

Nestor and Anthony have been playing together for the Yankees since 2021 and have become close pals.

Nestor Cortes called Bronx Bombers his "F-A-M-I-L-Y"

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game Two

New York Yankees pitcher Cortes aka "Nasty Nestor" started his third stint with the Bronx Bombers in 2021. In a span of two years, he has created a lot of memories in the MLB franchise.

MLB season 2022 also saw the first All-Star Game appearance for Nestor Cortes.

A week before the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, Nestor took to his Instagram to post a group picture of his beloved MLB team and captioned the picture writing, "F-A-M-I-L-Y."

Nestor authored an emotional statement for the Pinstripers after the New York Yankees were ousted from the postseason following a Game 4 loss in the American League Championship Series in 2022.

In an IG post, Nestor wrote:

"The memories and the brotherhood we created this year was the most important thing to me. To the fans, thank you for your support all year long. What an incredible atmosphere it was at Yankee stadium all year long. 2022 is a year I will be able to hold onto for the rest of my life. Next year we will strive for 28 as Yankee fans and the city of New York will be too."

Nestor Cortes was terrific in the 2022 season, and MLB fans cannot wait to see him return next year to continue the pursuit for 28!

