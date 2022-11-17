Anthony Rizzo has decided to wear the New York Yankees pinstripe for at least until 2024. The multi-time All-Star first baseman and the Yankees front office have agreed to a deal worth $34 million over the first two years. Then there's a club option worth $17 million for 2025 that totals to $51 million across three seasons.

Upon being asked why he decided to stay in the Bronx, the 33-year-old had a simple reply:

"The main reason I wanted to come back is because I love being a Yankee."

With a lot of uncertainty and tension between the front office and New York Yankees fans, Anthony Rizzo's retention will certainly calm some nerves. Some even speculated that this could partly influence Aaron Judge's decision to stay in New York City.

Ever since his Chicago Cubs days, Rizzo has been one of the crowd favorites. He has endeared himself to many MLB fan bases through his radiant personality and enthusiastic approach to baseball.

When he arrived in the Bronx, it didn't take much time for one of the most passionate fanbases in the league to welcome him as one of their own. New York Yankees fans quickly embraced Rizzo's presence at the club and the player returned the favor.

New York Yankees front office: Anthony Rizzo, done. Aaron Judge next?

Throughout their brief period as teammates, both Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo could be visibly seen close to each other.

Judge and Rizzo's 62 and 32 respective home runs propelled the Yankees to the American League East title this year. With the latter's extension secured, it might not take long before the former follows suit.

American League MVP candidate Judge holds his veteran teammate in high regard. In an interview with the Chicago Sun Times back in May, Judge heaped praise on Rizzo and noted his immediate positive impact on the clubhouse:

“He is just so calm, cool and collected,” Judge said, “and when you bring that in here — into a hostile environment in New York — it really helps."

It would be interesting to see if the slugging duo can reunite in the Bronx. For now, everyone is on the edge of their seats to see where Aaron Judge's signature will land.

