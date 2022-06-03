“It’s hard to fire 25 players. So, we canned the manager instead” - MLB Twitter reacts to Philadelphia Phillies sacking manager Joe Girardi

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi was just fired from his managerial duties earlier this morning. The Phillies are slipping in the National League East with a record of 22-29, 12 games behind the first-placed New York Mets.

"Joe Girardi is out in Philly, sources confirm. - @ Jon Heyman

Throughout the first two months, the Phillies have been nothing short of a disappointment. They have one of the highest playrolls in the MLB, yet their team seems to have a lot of holes, especially out in the field. Many Philly fans disagreed with the firing of Girardi and took to Twitter to comment about it.

Philadelphia Phillies fans react to Girardi getting the boot

"Who says it was only on Girardi. Doesn't mean they'll pull it together." - @ Elits

Although Joe Girardi was the manager of the team, and he often fell to blame for most things wrong with the Phillies, simply replacing him with someone else will not fix the problems the Phillies have.

"How will this affect Castellanos' ability to field fly balls?" - @ SevvyFTW

Fielding has been one of the main issues this Philadeplhia Phillies team has been experiencing. This has been the sole reason for a few of their losses as well. It's inexcusable for an MLB team to lose games because of their defense.

"SEASON STARTS TODAY!!!" - @ Callouts

Although most Twitter users were saying that Girardi was not the problem, some people were happy to get rid of him. Girardi did use over 30 different lineup combinations over these past two months, so he is still somewhat at fault here.

"That will definitely solve the horrible bullpen that the front office has compiled for the past few season." - @ Michael

The Phillies bullpen has consistently been one of the worst in baseball for the past few seasons. Even when they had good seasons, their bullpen always held them back. However, the team has done next to nothing to solve these problems.

"And he'll land somewhere else and win manager of the year like the last guy they ran out of town" - @ Rxmeister55

This fan hit it right on the nose with this reply. The last Phillies manager, Gabe Kapler, went on to win 2021 NL Manager of the Year for the San Francisco Giants just two seasons after getting shamefully fired by the Philadelphia Phillies.

"What’s the phrase? 'It’s hard to fire 25 players. So, we canned the manager instead.'" - @ John

In reality, the entire Phillies team is not playing well at all. New bats, such as Castillanos and Schwarber, have been ice cold, the defense has been laughable, and the bullpen has yet to come through in big situations, so it is safe to say that it is not solely Girardi's fault, but it is easy lay all the blame on him.

"Gotta love all the non Philly fans commenting on this when they clearly don’t watch the games…" - @ David

This Philadelphia Phillies fan is absolutely right. A lot of people who are not completely invested in this team have a lot to say about their current situation, thus placing all the blame of Joe Girardi, when it is really on everybody.

Ultimately, Joe Girardi is seen as a scapegoat for a crumbling Philadelphia Phillies team. Their big aquisitions are folding so far, their defense is mediocre, and their bullpen cannot get them out of tough situations. One man is not responsible for all these things; the entire team is at fault.

