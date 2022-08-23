"It’s like a little league team" "And they had the nerve to get mad at Keith?" - MLB Fans think of Keith Hernandez after a montage of ridiculous defensive plays by the Philadelphia Phillies goes viral

A recent controversy has erupted between New York Mets announcer Keith Hernandez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Hernandez has reportedly sent in a special request to skip calling games against the Phillies. He defended this by saying how he does not like the Phillies' lack of defense.

Since the team has become notorious for this, someone created a montage of all of Philadelphia's terrible plays against the Mets.

We Gotta Believe @GottaBelievePod Keith Hernandez might pass out if he watches this Keith Hernandez might pass out if he watches this https://t.co/VFfS2z5hJ2

LetGoMet! @Jim__Eagle @GottaBelievePod Is their defense this bad against everyone, or just against the Mets? @GottaBelievePod Is their defense this bad against everyone, or just against the Mets?

It is safe to say the Phillies might have one of the worst defenses in Major League Baseball this season. Although they do have a high fielding percentage this season, there have been numerous times when the team has had lapses in judgment on the field.

Andrew Sodergren @AHSodergren @mssimmonsbsbl @GottaBelievePod Fielding percentage and errors are an archaic way of looking at defense. Can’t make an error if you lack range to even make a play, for instance. @mssimmonsbsbl @GottaBelievePod Fielding percentage and errors are an archaic way of looking at defense. Can’t make an error if you lack range to even make a play, for instance.

The montage is two minutes long and includes errors and instances of bad fundamentals against the New York Mets this season. Let's just say there are a lot, and they have ultimately cost the Phillies wins this year.

Steve @Steve_O_Whoa @GottaBelievePod Phils fans were all butt hurt about Keith's comments. How can you possibly blame him? They might be the worst defense in history. @GottaBelievePod Phils fans were all butt hurt about Keith's comments. How can you possibly blame him? They might be the worst defense in history.

As soon as the video was posted, many started roasting Philadelphia's starters. Many pointed to third baseman Alec Bohm in particular, who has a very questionable glove in the hot corner. Bohm has an embarrassingly low .958 fielding percentage this season.

eli reiman @ereiman69 @pat079577335 @DSmithTruther @GottaBelievePod ok but he also made like 5 errors in one series as shown in this vid @pat079577335 @DSmithTruther @GottaBelievePod ok but he also made like 5 errors in one series as shown in this vid

Fans immediately thought of Hernandez because, since his request came out, the Phillies have been lashing back. Now after every good play Philadelphia makes, the broadcast shows a stamp that says "Keith Hernandez approved."

If anyone is to talk about fielding, it can be Keith Hernandez. During his playing career in the 1970s-80s, Hernandez was often regarded to as the best fielder at his position.

A look into Keith Hernandez's highly underrated MLB playing career

Hernandez in action, Mets v Padres

Keith Hernandez spent 17 seasons in Major League Baseball, primarily spending his time playing for the Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals. During his tenure, he was a consistent .300 hitter and even led the league in batting average in 1979.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of his game was his glove. Throughout his career, Hernandez won a whopping 11 Gold Gloves as a first baseman. He has a career .994 fielding percentage, which is among the highest all-time for his position.

Keith Hernandez is much more than just a color commentator for the New York Mets. He is one of the greatest players not in the Hall of Fame, an MVP, and a two-time champion. If he is dishing out fielding advice, perhaps the Philadelphia Phillies should listen.

