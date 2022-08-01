"It’s such a well thought out and coordinated freak out" "I could see Joe Maddon doing this" - MLB Reddit remembers Mississippi Braves manager Phillip Wellman's epic meltdown after getting ejected

Phil Wellman of the Mississippi Braves MLB affiliate is the manager behind perhaps the craziest umpire ejection of all time. Although tensions between umpires and everyone else are at an all-time high, there have been some intense altercations throughout the years. However, nothing tops what Wellman did after he was tossed from a game back on June 1st, 2007.

To start things off, the Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves and have been since 2005. During the game on June 1st, 2007, a questionable call was made, causing manager Phil Wellman to go out and argue his case. The home plate umpire then threw Wellman out of the game, and everything went downhill from there.

Shortly before being tossed, Wellman was seen putting his hands in the ump's face. His actions forshadow the anger to come. Although he got thrown out, he did not leave the field for quite some time. Wellman had a complete meltdown for over two minutes before finally leaving the field.

He first kicks a mound of dirt on to home plate, which is even-tempered compared to what happens next. However, he then walks to third base, picks up the bag, takes it for himself, and throws it across the field.

He followed up by going behind the mound and army-crawled through the grass, which was insane behavior. He went on to throw the rosin bag like a grenade, causing the powder to explode at the umpire's feet. Lastly, he removed second base, walked through the outfield, and exited out of the right field gate.

As seen in the video, this behavior was absolutely bizarre. There hasn't been an MLB manager or player who has done this before. This classic meltdown was more like a show than a freakout, and is beyond hilarious.

When the video resurfaced, fans thought it was hysterical. Many wondered which MLB umpire could replicate something like this.

Although this is about the Mississippi Braves, the Atlanta Braves have been performing well this season. They have had an underdog story since winning the World Series last season.

On a different note, the Atlanta Braves are now one of the best teams in the MLB

Atlanta Braves v Colorado Rockies

The Atlanta Braves were champions last season, winning the World Series back in 2021. However, with the loss of Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr. being out earlier this season, the Braves came out stagnent. There was a point where it appeared the New York Mets could run away with the division. However, the Atlanta Braves are now in contention.

They are three games behind the Mets for first place in the National League East. Since Acuna Jr.'s return in May, the Braves squad has looked among the best in the MLB. Everything is clicking for Atlanta, and it will be interesting to see what they can do in the final months of the 2022 MLB season.

