"It wasn't weird at all. I loved it" - Jennifer Lopez once shocked her fans on Halloween by dressing up as Alex Rodriguez's ex-fling Madonna

Retired New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez’s ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez once re-created one of the most iconic looks for Halloween. Lopez dressed up as A-Rod’s ex-fling, Madonna.

Lopez posted a couple of pictures and also tagged Yankees legend Rodriguez.

jlo @JLo 🏽 #HappyHalloween Didn’t know how lost I was until I found you ... @arod Didn’t know how lost I was until I found you ... @arod 👰🏽💋 #HappyHalloween 🎃👻 https://t.co/0Q6uSmcMIe

“Didn’t know how lost I was until I found you ... @arod #HappyHalloween ” – Jennifer Lopez

Lopez appeared on Andy Cohen’s show Radio Andy and disclosed that it wasn’t “weird” to dress up like Madonna.

“No. I mean, it was so long ago, so long ago. I don’t know. No, it wasn’t weird at all. I loved it.”

J.Lo perfectly replicated Madonna's bridal-inspired ensemble, which had a tulle skirt with a heart motif, a corset to match, and a belt that said "boy toy." She completed the ensemble with delicate gloves and pearly ropes.

Here's Madonna's look:

Madonna at the first annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York on September 14, 1984.

Here are some more photos from the Halloween party.

“I made it through the wilderness ...#HappyHalloween” – Jennifer Lopez

Rodriguez chose to dress as Bruce Springsteen in denim with multiple bandanas. Posting a picture with J.Lo on social media, he also asked fans to guess who Lopez was dressed up as.

“Hope everyone had an amazing Halloween last night! ✨🎃👻 Guess who Jen and I dressed up as... comment below!! ⬇️🤔” – Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez allegedly dated the Queen of pop, Madonna, in 2008 after he split with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. However, Madonna and Rodriguez never acknowledged their relationship.

Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman I occasionally think about how Alex Rodriguez has gone from being viewed as "disgraced, cheating baseball player who dated Madonna" to "beloved broadcaster and successful businessman engaged to Jennifer Lopez." The transformation in such a short time is incredible. I occasionally think about how Alex Rodriguez has gone from being viewed as "disgraced, cheating baseball player who dated Madonna" to "beloved broadcaster and successful businessman engaged to Jennifer Lopez." The transformation in such a short time is incredible.

“I occasionally think about how Alex Rodriguez has gone from being viewed as 'disgraced, cheating baseball player who dated Madonna' to 'beloved broadcaster and successful businessman engaged to Jennifer Lopez.' The transformation in such a short time is incredible.” – Adam Kaufman

Rodriguez and Lopez were among the most powerful couples in Hollywood.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s dating history

Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in 2017. J.Lo and A-Rod appeared to be a contented pair, as seen by their attendance at the Met Gala and their travels.

In March 2019, the couple announced their engagement; however, they unexpectedly called it off in April 2021.

“JUST IN: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, call off two-year engagement https://trib.al/PsTEaY8” – New York Post

Currently, Alex Rodriguez is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett and Lopez recently married actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

