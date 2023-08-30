Star catcher J.T. Realmuto has played 113 games this season for the Philadelphia Phillies, knocking 15 home runs. However, while looking at his home and away splits, a peculiar trend has been found. He has a batting average of only .201 at home in Citizens Bank Park while he boasts .302 away.

Philadelphia Phillies GM Rob Thomson gave a witty take on it this past Wednesday morning. When asked about the disparity between ace catcher's home v. road batting averages, Rob Thomson said (via WIP Morning Show):

"Well, he's got 4 kids, so..." - Rob Thomson

The two-time Golden Glove winner and his wife Alexis Taylor welcomed their fourth child in March 2023, so it has been a busy season for him off the field.

With their oldest child at age 5, Realmuto must have his hands full with two sons and two daughters. Playing over a hundred games this season, couldn't have helped the matter either.

How has J.T. Realmuto's 2023 season been so far?

Realmuto's season this year has been inferior when compared to his previous standards but he remains one of the best catchers in MLB.

In 113 games for the Philadelphia Phillies, he has 406 at-bats. J.T. Realmuto has notched 27 doubles - his highest total since 2019 and is nine shy from his career-best 36.

However, he has driven in a mere 51 runs this year, compared to his 2022 season where he reached a personal best of 84. After the rule changes regarding stolen bases in 2023, J.T. Realmuto's thefts have also dropped from 21 last year to 12 at present.

Realmuto's current batting average is at .251 - the lowest it has ever been in his career. Further, his on-base percentage and OPS are at .313 and .766 respectively. His OBP and OPS have not been lower since his first full season in 2015 for the Miami Marlins.

It is true, however, that the catcher has done significantly better in away matches than at home. J.T. Realmuto has tallied 61 of his 102 hits in away games, with 10 of his 15 home runs coming while the Phillies were on the road. Rob Thomson's hilarious comment might have an inkling of truth to it after all.