Japan vs Cuba Little League Baseball World Series 2023 Game 3: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

The 2023 Little League Baseball World Series takes center stage this month. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Japan and Cuba will lock horns in Round 1 of the double-elimination bracket, with the game scheduled to commence at 5 p.m. ET at the famed Little League complex in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The highly-anticipated clash will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans without access to cable can live stream Japan vs Cuba matchup on Fubo.

Japan and Cuba are part of the 10 regional champions from across the world. There are also 10 regional champions from the United States who make up the 20 teams in this year's final stretch.

Here's a look at the schedule for the teams that will partake in the tournament later this week:

Wednesday, August 16

Game 1: Africa vs. Panama, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2: Mountain vs. Metro, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3: Japan vs. Cuba, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Thursday, August 17

Game 1: Caribbean vs. Australia, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2: Northwest vs. New England, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3: Canada vs. Asia-Pacific, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4: West vs. Great Lakes, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Friday, August 18

Game 1: Latin America vs. TBD, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2: Southeast vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3: Mexico vs. TBD, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4: Midwest vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Little League Baseball World Series 2023: TV Schedule and live stream details

The 76th Little League Baseball World Series is scheduled to take place from Aug. 16 to Aug. 27, 2023. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ABC Sports will broadcast all the games live in the US.

The championship game to decide this year's Little League winners will be held on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. ET and will be aired on ABC.