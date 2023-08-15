Japan vs Cuba Little League Baseball World Series 2023 Game 3: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

The 2023 Little League Baseball World Series takes center stage this month. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Japan and Cuba will lock horns in Round 1 of the double-elimination bracket, with the game scheduled to commence at 5 p.m. ET at the famed Little League complex in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The highly-anticipated clash will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans without access to cable can live stream Japan vs Cuba matchup on Fubo.
Japan and Cuba are part of the 10 regional champions from across the world. There are also 10 regional champions from the United States who make up the 20 teams in this year's final stretch.
Here's a look at the schedule for the teams that will partake in the tournament later this week:
Wednesday, August 16
- Game 1: Africa vs. Panama, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 2: Mountain vs. Metro, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 3: Japan vs. Cuba, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 4: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Thursday, August 17
- Game 1: Caribbean vs. Australia, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 2: Northwest vs. New England, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 3: Canada vs. Asia-Pacific, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 4: West vs. Great Lakes, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Friday, August 18
- Game 1: Latin America vs. TBD, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 2: Southeast vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 3: Mexico vs. TBD, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 4: Midwest vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Little League Baseball World Series 2023: TV Schedule and live stream details
The 76th Little League Baseball World Series is scheduled to take place from Aug. 16 to Aug. 27, 2023. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ABC Sports will broadcast all the games live in the US.
The championship game to decide this year's Little League winners will be held on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. ET and will be aired on ABC.