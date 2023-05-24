Popular MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis is known to cause online scuffles. The well-known Boston Red Sox fan has even been blocked by several big-league names for his Twitter trolling.

In one of his most recent posts, Carrabis posted a video of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno taking Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm deep.

Although Carrabis captioned the post with "You hate to see it", it was widely understood to be a sarcastic dig at the Phillies.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Just hate to see it. Just hate to see it. https://t.co/dNeZsGdkFN

"Just hate to see it." - Jared Carrabis

Strahm, who signed with the Philadelphia Phillies this past offseason, took aim at Carrabis on Twitter recently. Strahm's targeting of Jared Carrabis came after the DraftKings writer trolled Boston Red Sox prospect Kaleb Ort so badly that he got blocked.

To get back at Strahm, Jared Carrabis appeared to be gloating over the home run that Strahm surrendered in his 4-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 23.

In a show of support for his teammate, Phillies pitcher Andy Painter hit back at Carrabis, calling him a "scumbag" and urging him to be "more professional." In true Carrabis fashion, the podcaster hit back urging Painter to "take a joke."

"Are there any athletes left who can take a joke without crying on Twitter anymore? Or is this all we got left now?" - Jared Carrabis

Painter, who is only 20 years old, was drafted by the Phillies in the first round of the 2021 draft. The 6-foot-7 righthander has not played a game in the MLB yet, but put together a record of 6-2 with an ERA of 1.56 across various levels of the minor leagues last season. He is currently on the IL.

After going 3-7 over the course of their last ten games, the Phillies now find themselves fourth in the NL East. With an ERA of 5.54, the team is placed 23rd out of 30 teams in the league. If the Phillies want to close the gap, the pitching will need to be better across the board.

Jared Carrabis is succeeding in his mission of ticking off MLB players

While Carrabis' antics can easily be construed as disrespectful to many pitchers, replying to his trolling is exactly what he wants pitchers to do.

If Carrabis really does frustrate and distract struggling pitchers, then perhaps the best thing MLB players can do is ignore him from now on.

