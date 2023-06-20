Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injury Update: Health status and recovery time for Miami Marlins star sent out on rehab assignment

It may not be long before the Miami Marlins will see superstar Jazz Chisholm Jr. return to the lineup. The Bahamian All-Star has been out of action since May 14 after suffering turf toe on his right foot, but now it appears he is nearing a return as he is set to begin a rehab assignment.

The dynamic 25-year-old is slated to begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. While there is still no official return date for Jazz Chisholm Jr., the fact that he is set to resume playing baseball means that his return to the MLB is close.

Clayton Freeman @CFreemanJAX A notable @JaxShrimp addition: Jazz Chisholm is on the way from #Marlins as part of a rehab assignment from turf toe, beginning with today's game at Gwinnett. A notable @JaxShrimp addition: Jazz Chisholm is on the way from #Marlins as part of a rehab assignment from turf toe, beginning with today's game at Gwinnett.

The electric outfielder should return to the lineup by the end of the week if all goes well during his rehab games. Prior to his injury, Jazz struggled a bit in comparison to his 2022 campaign. Through 39 games with the Miami Marlins this season, the dynamic star held a .229 batting average with seven home runs, 16 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.

While he is nearing his return to the Miami Marlins, the 2022 All-Star will need to tend to his turf toe injury throughout the remainder of the season and beyond. According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, Chisholm Jr. will need to undergo surgery to repair the injury, however, he will do so after the 2023 season.

MarlinsNetwork @marlinsnetwork Jazz Chisholm will need surgery after the season to fully repair Turf Toe…. #Marlins Jazz Chisholm will need surgery after the season to fully repair Turf Toe…. #Marlins https://t.co/Hg2NiG2c0F

The Miami Marlins have not slowed down, even with Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the IL

It's been an incredible season so far for the Miami Marlins considering the low expectations had for them prior to the beginning of the 2023 campaign. Not only has the team missed Jazz Chisholm Jr. for over a month, but their true superstar Sandy Alcantara has performed nowhere near the level he did last year.

But through all of that, the Marlins find themselves second in the National League East with a 42-31 record, ahead of World Series contenders such as the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. Chisholm Jr.'s return should only help the Marlins continue their dazzling start to the season.

Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz @LeBatardShow "I'd be lying if I said I was expecting to be 11 (games) over .500 with Sandy's (Alcántara) first half and Jazz (Chisholm) being down half the year so far." – Marlins manager Skip Schumaker ( @SSchumaker55 ) joins us in studio to discuss one of the best starts in franchise… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… "I'd be lying if I said I was expecting to be 11 (games) over .500 with Sandy's (Alcántara) first half and Jazz (Chisholm) being down half the year so far." – Marlins manager Skip Schumaker (@SSchumaker55) joins us in studio to discuss one of the best starts in franchise… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/RgJf7PNOLm

