Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. spoke to the media to thank the fans amidst celebrations after clinching a Wild Card spot for the MLB postseason. The Marlins defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Saturday evening to take their first postseason spot in two decades. There was a huge showing from the Marlins fans in Pittsburgh in anticipation of the win and the team delivered.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of the young stars on the Marlins roster, having made his major league debut in 2020. He has quickly broken out as one of the stars of the team as they've grown stronger over the past few seasons. Now, they've managed to take only the fourth playoff berth in franchise victory after an impressive finish to the regular season.

Miami had their share of struggles over the course of the season, and looked like a team missing out on the postseason about a month back. However, they found the momentum to make a late resurgence in September, which has led to a Wild Card spot for them. Chisholm Jr. thanked the fans for their support after the game as they kept their season going into October.

"There were more Marlins fans than Mets," said Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Josh Bell lead the Marlins into Wild Card spot

Jazz Chisholm Jr. started the scoring for the Miami Marlins on Saturday, an RBI single in the first and a solo home run in the third recorded the first two runs for the team. While the Pittsburgh Pirates fought back to make the contest even, Josh Bell's sacrifice fly in the sixth and a two-run double in the eighth set up the win for the Marlins.

Finally, Brian De La Cruz ended the game with an RBI single in the tenth as their defense shut out the Pirates' bats in the final inning and sent them into the MLB postseason.