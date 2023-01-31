Jazz Chisholm's Injury Update: When will he be back on the field in 2023 MLB Season?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins is probably the most popular player in the game of baseball at the moment. On Jan. 30, Chisholm was named the cover athlete for the 2023 edition of MLB The Show, a popular baseball video game.

Chisholm Jr. is known for his agility, speed and on-field enthusiasm. In his three short seasons with the Marlins, Chisholm has quickly become a fan favorite.

The Nassau, Bahamas, native moved to Wichita, Kansas, at the age of 12 to pursue his baseball career. His grandmother was a softball star on the Bahamanian Softball Team, and he credits her with drawing him toward baseball as a youngster.

He originally signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks and played in their minor league system for years. In 2019, he was traded to the Marlins for pitcher Zac Gallen.

In 2020, in his first year with the Marlins, Chisholm made 21 appearances. He also hit his first career MLB home run against their divisional foe, the Atlanta Braves, on Sept. 9, 2020.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is still down in right field. Jazz Chisholm Jr. with an inside-the-park homer -- first for #Marlins May 29, 2018, in San Diego by JT Riddle.

"Jazz Chisholm Jr. with an inside-the-park homer -- first for #Marlins May 29, 2018, in San Diego by JT Riddle. Ronald Acuña Jr. is still down in right field." - Christina de Nicola

In 2021, Jazz Chisholm made 124 appearances for the Marlins, he hit .248/.303/.425 with eight home runs, 53 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. It began to become clear that Chisholm was likely to be a star for his team going forward.

However, his 2022 campaign was cut short when back pain sidelined him indefinitely on July 22 After only 60 games, it was announced that Chisholm would be out for the rest of the season.

In September 2022, Jazz Chisholm confirmed that he would be playing for Team Great Britain in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, as his native Bahamas is a a member of the British Commonwealth.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jazz Chisholm Jr. says that he will play for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic, via @BallyMarlins Jazz Chisholm Jr. says that he will play for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic, via @BallyMarlins https://t.co/YvSJTqYLZ6

"Jazz Chisholm Jr. says that he will play for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic, via @BallyMarlins" - Talkin' Baseball

He is likely to be all set for the 2023 season with the Miami Marlins. It is, however, likely that he will be manning center field after the recent acquisition of second baseman Luis Arraez, who won the AL batting title with the Minnesota Twins last year.

2023 to be a pivotal year for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Although many believe Chisholm, 24, to be one of the best young players in the game, he is still unproven. After a shortened 2020 season due to the pandemic and a 2022 marred by injury, Chisholm is yet to show what he can do in the long term. With his contract coming up for arbitration next year, expect 2023 to be the season where he shows what he can really do.

