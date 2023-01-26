Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's relationship was the talk of the town, with many rooting for the couple.

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez with pop icon, Jennifer Lopez.

In an interview with Harper's BAZAAR, JLO revealed how she felt about Rodriguez during that time:

"It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well," Lopez said about Rodriguez "We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t"

When asked about her and Rodriguez's relationship, Lopez expressed nothing but warmth and love and said that the two had a healthy relationship where they communicated a lot.

Money and $ports @MoneyAnd_Sports 7) Another large investment was $100M in Super Coffee.



Other investors are Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. 7) Another large investment was $100M in Super Coffee.Other investors are Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. https://t.co/HYfhlbPoKe

The singer said that they understood each other in a way that many people aren't able to, and made it clear that her relationship with Rodriguez was something special and true.

"We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup."

Lopez went ahead and said that she and Alex Rodriguez are similar in the way that they both entered the public eye very young and that they understood each other because they were both overachievers.

ET Canada @ETCanada ICYMI: Fans have spent weeks deciphering every social media clue about #JenniferLopez and #AlexRodriguez 's relationship status -- Now, the A-list couple reveals they are no longer engaged and are "better as friends" ICYMI: Fans have spent weeks deciphering every social media clue about #JenniferLopez and #AlexRodriguez's relationship status -- Now, the A-list couple reveals they are no longer engaged and are "better as friends"💔 https://t.co/DCQ8uaq3zf

She said that they are similar and because of that have had similar experiences in life, from the things they have faced to their relationships. How they interact with their families and even their work relationships have been shaped by their younger years.

That is why they make a good match. Because of their similarities and honest compassion for each other. Unfortunately, the two separated in 2021 after four years of dating.

When Alex Rodriguez said that Jennifer Lopez was his soulmate.

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard

Just before his proposal to Lopez, Alex Rodriguez posted an Instagram story where he revealed that he had a soulmate:

"A soulmate isn't someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself" the story read.

He posted a story that many believed was the first indication of his proposal. In it, he wrote that he believes a soulmate doesn't complete you and added that a soulmate is someone who inspires you to become complete through your own efforts.

"A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be."

TODAY @TODAYshow In an exclusive joint statement to TODAY, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reveal they have called off their engagement and are going their separate ways. @SheinelleJones reports. In an exclusive joint statement to TODAY, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reveal they have called off their engagement and are going their separate ways. @SheinelleJones reports. https://t.co/WRGQSrJbBF

The former Yankees player added that when a soulmate believes in you. He said that you will become who you aspire to be because of your soulmate's belief in you. A-Rod proposed to Lopez after making the post, but the couple separated after just two years.

Poll : 0 votes