Joc Pederson Free Agency Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for San Francisco Giants star in 2024

Joc Pederson has long been one of the most intriguing power-hitting outfielders in baseball, if not for the potential of what he could be. A notoriously streaky hitter, Pederson has shown glimpses of his elite potential, being selected to the All-Star Team twice.

The two-time World Series champion's biggest flaw has been his low batting average, however, with the banning of the defensive shift many expect this number to improve. So far this season, it has not jumped as drastically as some predicted, as Pederson's batting average currently sits at .242, which is just above his career .237.

Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ There have been two balls this year with an expected batting average above .980 that didn't end up being hits

Both of them belong to Joc Pederson



Both of them belong to Joc Pederson There have been two balls this year with an expected batting average above .980 that didn't end up being hitsBoth of them belong to Joc Pederson https://t.co/adgHoFR3tV

"There have been two balls this year with an expected batting average above .980 that didn't end up being hits. Both of them belong to Joc Pederson" - @TalkinBaseball_

That being said, Joc Pederson has never had issues securing a new contract, spending time with four different teams in his career. After securing a lucrative $19.5 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, Pederson is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Here is a look at three landing spots for the veteran slugger.

The Texas Rangers may look to add Joc Pederson this offseason

The Texas Rangers are all-in on bringing a World Series title to Arlington. After signing Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jacob deGrom to massive free-agent contracts, it's difficult to believe that they would slow down landing talent on the open market.

Joc could either slot into the outfield or the designated hitter spot for the Rangers, providing them with some left-handed power. Texas also has two outfielders coming off the books at the end of the 2023 season Robbie Grossman and Travis Jankowski are set to become unrestricted free agents. This will open a roster spot for Pederson to bring his bat to Texas.

Texas Rangers WS Champs 2023 @DFWAlex2289 There we go, just keep KC from hitting it to our crappy outfield and we're fine

"There we go, just keep KC from hitting it to our crappy outfield and we’re fine" - @DFWAlex2289

The Colorado Rockies may look to Pederson for additional power

While the Colorado Rockies may still be a long way from World Series contention, they have acquired several veteran outfielders in recent years to remain as competitive as possible. However, Colorado will have three key outfielders hitting the free agent market, which may open the door for Pederson to land in Denver.

Charlie Blackmon, Randal Grichuk, and Jurickson Profar are all set to hit unrestricted free agency, which could lead the team to Joc Pederson's door. He should thrive in Coors Field, which notoriously boosts hitters' power numbers.

The Boston Red Sox may be Pederson's next club

Another team with several pending outfield free agents, the Boston Red Sox could look to add the two-time World Series champion. Adam Duvall, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, thrived at Fenway Park before sustaining a devastating wrist injury. Pederson could bring his power-bat to Boston and help the legendary club return to contention.

Scott Sanders @milkmeb @SoxSpects @BeyondtheMnstr @SoxDingrs With the changes in the shift rules coming, Joc Pederson might be a nice Red Sox addition.

"With the changes in the shift rules coming, Joc Pederson might be a nice Red Sox addition." - @milkmeb

The Red Sox will need to either re-sign or replace Kike Hernandez, Adam Duvall, and Raimel Tapia as the trio will hit the market at the end of the 2023 season.

