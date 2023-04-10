Adam Duvall injury update: Expected return date and recovery timetable for Boston Red Sox's early-season MVP

One of the few bright spots of the Boston Red Sox season has been Adam Duvall.

However, the team will be without their top offensive performer for the foreseeable future due to a wrist injury during Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, which instantly drew concerns from both the team and their fans.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Adam Duvall leaves the game after not being able to come up with this catch



Heading into a series with the undefeated Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced that they have placed the veteran outfielder in the IL. They also announced that Duvall is not traveling with the team, remaining in Boston to undergo further testing.

The ugly injury to his wrist was even more concerning given the fact that he missed the majority of last season following surgery on the same wrist. It is a blow to the gut for a weak Boston Red Sox squad, as Duvall has been a revelation for the team, hitting .455 with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34 The comparison of both injuries for Adam Duvall, he needed season ending surgery last season on the same wrist. The comparison of both injuries for Adam Duvall, he needed season ending surgery last season on the same wrist. https://t.co/RKWhUlGIve

While the Red Sox placed Duvall on the 10-day injury list, they still have not provided an updated diagnosis for the veteran slugger. However, given his injury history involving his left wrist, it wouldn't be surprising if he were to miss an extended period of time.

If that were the case, it is likely that Raimel Tapia and Rob Refsnyder will see an expanded role for the team moving forward. While they have both proven themselves at the MLB level, they are nowhere near the power threat of Adam Duvall.

A look at Adam Duvall's underrated MLB career to date

Originally drafted in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants, Duvall has made his way around the league, playing with the Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, and now the Boston Red Sox.

It was with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 that he won the only World Series championship of his career, as well as the only Gold Glove Award. In 2021, Duvall hit 38 home runs and 113 RBIs through 146 games split between the Braves and Marlins.

Baseball Bros @BaseballBros ADAM DUVALL WORLD SERIES GRAND SLAM! ADAM DUVALL WORLD SERIES GRAND SLAM! https://t.co/XoKL2AHdM5

He has played well above his 11th-round draft position throughout his career, hitting 167 home runs and 492 RBIs while batting .233 through his 10 seasons in the MLB.

